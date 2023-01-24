AAP, Inc. Cancels over $2 million in debt

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAP, Inc. (OTC Pink: AAPJ) is happy to announce the cancellations of agreements with Redtail LLC. for $1.5 million and our in house debt collections for $550,000. In doing this, we will eliminate a lot of over hang on the company, providing us with more focus and control over our interest in the Buddha Company, a Los Angeles based cannabis business. We look very much forward to working together and developing growing relationships with others that want to be part of a common goal, and we believe we have found that with the Buddha Company.

We feel more confident about our future than ever before, as we believe that our vision for Buddha will produce excellent results in the near term. Buddha has a great history of growth and success that we will build on as we add exciting new opportunities.

We continue to work in many important areas to improve the company, including working on a new company website, updating the OTC Markets company profile page, and updating the company's Twitter page.

Paul Bakajin, CEO, stated, “I am very pleased to have canceled over $2 million in debt from our books I am very happy to be moving forward in building a great future for AAP, Inc.”

To better reflect the company’s new direction. Please disregard any and all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company’s Twitter account @TheRealAAPJ in order to better communicate with our shareholders, please email us at info@aap-inc.com . The Company’s website is www.app-inc.com . All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AAPJ/profile . We will be providing many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.