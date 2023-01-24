The Global Event Management as a Service Market is forecast to grow by $391.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Event Management as a Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834707/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the event management as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for online registration and payment, the need for reduced total cost of ownership, and the rising number of events and meetings.



The event management as a service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Corporate

• PO and NGO

• Individuals



By Type

• Pre-event services

• Onsite services

• Post-event services



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of iBeacons for event management as one of the prime reasons driving the event management as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, virtual reality in event management and an increase in mobile momentum will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the event management as a service market covers the following areas:

• Event management as a service market sizing

• Event management as a service market forecast

• Event management as a service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading event management as a service market vendors that include Accelevents Inc, Active Network LLC, Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bitrix Inc., Bizzabo, Certain Inc., Cvent Inc., Event Temple Labs Inc, Eventbrite Inc., Fortive Corp., Glue Up, Hopin, New Work SE, RainFocus LLC, Ungerboeck, WebMobi, Whova Inc., XING Events GmbH, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the event management as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

