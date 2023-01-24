The Global Contact Center Market is forecast to grow by $161.73 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contact Center Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02432711/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the contact center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers, the necessity to improve CRM for effective revenue generation, and the integration of interactive voice response (IVR) into contact centers.



The contact center market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Voice-based

• Text-based

• Social media-based



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of chatbots for better turnaround times as one of the prime reasons driving the contact center market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of analytics for enhancing customer experience and the incorporation of ai for providing customized solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the contact center market covers the following areas:

• Contact center market sizing

• Contact center market forecast

• Contact center market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contact center market vendors that include 8x8 Inc., ALE International, Alphabet Inc., Alvaria Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Ameyo Pvt Ltd., Atos SE, Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., NICE Ltd., SAP SE, Vocalcom Group, Vonage Holdings Corp., Zendesk Inc., and ZTE Corp. Also, the contact center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

