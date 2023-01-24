The Global Medical Ceramics Market is forecast to grow by $5280.32 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Ceramics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840431/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the medical ceramics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of trauma injuries, rise in geriatric population, and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies.



The medical ceramics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Orthopedic

• Implantable devices

• Dental

• Surgical and diagnostic

• Others



By Type

• Bio-inert ceramics

• Bio-active ceramics

• Bio-resorbable ceramics

• Piezo-ceramics



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for ceramic coating as one of the prime reasons driving the medical ceramics market growth during the next few years. Also, high customization requirements for medical devices and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical ceramics market vendors that include Admatec BV, BCE Special Ceramics GmbH, CAM Bioceramics BV, CeramTec GmbH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CoorsTek Inc., Elan Technology Inc., Ferro Corp., Institut Straumann AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Kyocera Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Piezo Kinetics Inc., QSIL SE, Rauschert GmbH, Tayca Corp., Washington Mills Electro Minerals Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and 3M Co. Also, the medical ceramics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

