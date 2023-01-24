The Global Personal Care Market is forecast to grow by $169.7 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Care Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911130/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the personal care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of male and female customers opting for personal care products, rising demand for personal care products with naturally derived ingredients, and increasing product launches by conglomerate companies.



The personal care market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Skincare products

• Haircare products

• Color cosmetics

• Oral care products

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the influence through social media and blogging as one of the prime reasons driving the personal care market growth during the next few years. Also, increased online penetration and premiumization through product innovation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the personal care market covers the following areas:

• Personal care market sizing

• Personal care market forecast

• Personal care market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal care market vendors that include Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Emami Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinfood Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the personal care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

