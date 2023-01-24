3D IC Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 34.9 Billion, at a 20.1% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 3D IC Market , by Application, By Component, by 3D Technology - Forecast 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 34.9 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 20.1% during the assessment timeframe.

3D Integrated Circuit Market Overview:

The advancements in 3D integrated circuits are the main driving force that the consumer electronics sector has raised to an unparalleled level today. The mobile phone is an obvious example; similarly, sensors, automobiles, and semiconductors are other examples. Simultaneously, sensors and opportunities for semiconductors appear in many other applications, such as biomedical sensors, drug delivery systems, etc.

3D integrated circuits are also used in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips to manage the memory and bandwidth and enhance the performance of the networking devices. Also, the small form factor of 3D integrated circuits helps to improve the performance significantly. These devices also suit various sensor applications and the microelectronics industry.

The growing demand for electronic devices with high bandwidth and increased storage space are key 3D integrated circuit market trends. Also, the growing use of connected devices to increase storage space fuels the 3D IC market demand. The development of advanced electronic devices used to enhance high-speed data transmission will influence market growth.

As the need for 3D integrated circuits grows further, the market will witness significant growth. Advances in the microelectronics and semiconductor industry will increase the market value. Furthermore, 3D ICs have a higher capability to improve the performance of integrated circuits, which boosts the 3D integrated circuits market size.

3D Integrated Circuit Market Key Players:

Leaders in the 3D integrated circuit market include-

Tezzaron Semiconductor Corporation,

Xilinx Inc., BeSang Inc.

United Microelectronics Corporation

Monolithic 3D Inc.

3M Company

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 34.9 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The development of a modern electronic device for high-speed data transmission will be beneficial for growth. Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for Multi-Chiplets and Advanced IC Packaging Drives the 3D IC Market

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) 3D Integrated Circuit (3D IC) Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-ic-market-1763

3D Integrated Circuit Market Trends

The emergence of smart automobiles, industrial machinery, and infrastructure creates significant opportunities for the 3D IC market. Additional factors defining the growing integrated circuit market landscape include the wide adoption of smartphones and other wearable devices worldwide. Also, the significant demand from the ICT market would escalate the 3D integrated circuit market value.

The proliferation of IoT technology propels market growth, adding billions of new units to the Internet. Furthermore, new units, including data storage devices, sensors, computers, and related infrastructure, explain the augmented demand these electronic components perceive, with their ability to interact with each other and integrate into software systems and networks.

On the flip side, volatility in the price and availability of raw materials is impeding the market growth of 3D integrated circuits creating a huge demand & supply gap. Nevertheless, technological advancement is expected to support market growth throughout the assessment period.

3D Integrated Circuit Market Segmentation

MRFR has segmented the 3D IC market analysis into components, technologies, products, applications, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into through glass vias (TGVs), through silicon vias (TSVs), and others. The technology segment is sub-segmented into 3D stacked ICs, monolithic 3D ICs, integration & packaging type, 5D & 3D interposer, 3D systems in package (3D Sip), 3D heterogeneous integration, 3D wafer level package (3D WLP), and others.

The product segment is sub-segmented into 3D memory, light emitting diodes (LEDs), CMOS image sensors, sensors & MEMs, and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into aerospace & industrial, telecom & IT, automotive, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, and others. Further, the region segment is sub-segmented into Europe, the Americas, APAC, MEA, and Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global 3D integrated circuit market. The growing demand for consumer electronics and the use of smart devices drive the 3D ICs market growth. Besides, the rising awareness of the advantages of 3D ICs and technological developments boost the 3D integrated circuit market size. Rapidly developing countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Malaysia,

Augmented market penetration of smartphones and the demand for energy-efficient devices positively impact market growth. China, India, and Japan account for sizable shares in the regional market due to the proliferation of high-tech gadgets and increased requirements for miniaturization. Moreover, growing developments of auto electronics, alongside rapid economic development, digitization, and industrialization, escalate the 3D integrated circuit market value.

North America is emerging as the fastest-growing market for 3D integrated circuits. The huge demand for security systems and business intelligence substantiates market revenues. Additionally, the easy availability of raw materials, alongside the developed infrastructure and growing demand for 3D integrated circuits, accelerate the 3D integrated circuit market share. Canada and the US are the leading markets for 3D integrated circuits in North America.

Competitive Analysis

The global 3D integrated circuit market appears highly competitive, characterized by the presence of several notable players. Matured companies incorporate acquisition, partnership, collaboration, technology launch, and expansion to maintain their market position.

Managing the cost of raw materials remains a top priority for manufacturers continuing to be concerned about coping with these pricing fluctuations, and many firms are seeking new ways to mitigate risks associated with raw materials instability.

For instance, on Sep. 23, 2022, Siemens Digital Industries Software and United Microelectronics (UMC), a leading semiconductor foundry, announced the development of a 3D integrated circuit (3D IC) hybrid-bonding workflow. Companies have also implemented a new multi-chip 3D IC planning, assembly validation, and parasitic extraction (PEX) workflow for UMC's wafer-on-wafer and chip-on-wafer technologies.

There is a huge demand for 3D IC solutions for high-performance computing, RF, and AIoT applications. In addition to saving space and enabling companies to achieve greater system performance & functionality at lower power, the new multi-chip workflow can help accelerate the time-to-market of integrated product designs. This new 3D IC hybrid-bonding workflow will soon be available for UMC's global roster of customers.

