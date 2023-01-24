A 24-Hour Stake with up to 250% APR: ReHold Introduces DeFi to Dual Investments, a New Yield Generation Tool

Victoria, Seychelles, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staking usually means you get low or moderate returns on your tokens in a long period of time. ReHold (https://rehold.io), a new player in the DeFi space, rethink this model: they are going to launch a service where users can stake crypto, including stablecoins, for 12 or 24 hours at an APR up to 250%. Several centralized platforms have implemented this feature so far — and for the first time in DeFi history, ReHold launched its decentralized version, free from custody and KYC.





Dual Investment is a short-term staking feature offering an APR up to 250%. It’s a pair of coins, like ETH/USDT, where you pick one and lock it for 12 or 24 hours. Then, you claim the locked amount plus the guaranteed yield — and it is paid out irrespective of where the price went.

Generally, staking brings about 5–10% of yearly interest. With ReHold, you can earn this much in just a month: set up your daily stakes in a few clicks and enjoy up to 250% APR.

Benefits of Dual Investments

High yield combined with low risk. In ReHold’s Dual Investments, APR reaches 250%, and the protocol can guarantee such a high yield thanks to the short duration of the stake.

It’s more profitable than hodling. If you were going to just hodl the coin, Dual Investments will increase your income no matter the price dynamic.

It’s easy. You don’t have to make up sophisticated trading strategies to earn — simply lock your coins and claim more in 12 or 24 hours.

It’s non-custodial. ReHold is a DeFi tool, so there’s no registration or KYC — and the platform never has access to your private keys.

ReHold is a cross-chain protocol that leverages Uniswap V3 on Ethereum, Optimism, and Arbitrum to ensure up to 250% APR. The platform applies tailor-made algorithms to spot the most profitable price ranges in Uniswap’s pools — and then provides them with liquidity to maximize users’ gains. In simple terms, ReHold takes profit from Uniswap V3 and pays out the earnings to users as interest. Here’s the list of supported tokens on the platform: SHIB, MATIC, AVAX, BTC, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, BUSD, and others.

“From the risk point of view, we have strategies for both bear and bull markets. And the uniqueness of our business model is that we provide our customers with the highest possible APR for any market changes,” says ReHold’s CEO Renat Gafarov.

The service is free of charge — all users have to pay are gas fees to stake tokens and then claim their yields. ReHold also puts much effort into security: the team is particularly serious about audits and penetration testing.

“We have years of experience in engineering complex finance apps with 1M users from 100+ countries, keeping them stable and scalable in periods of high volatility,” says Mikhail Semin, the CTO of ReHold.

Renat Gafarov and Mikhail Semin are developers and entrepreneurs with experience of building Fintech companies with $1+ billion of monthly trading volume. They personally participate in ReHold’s backend and smart contract development.

ReHold Roadmap: Referral Program, LP Rewards, and NFTs

Dual Investment is just one of the ways to earn with ReHold. Another one is the referral program — users who bring their friend to ReHold will receive a reward equivalent to 10% of their friend’s profits.

During the first months of 2023, our team planned to enable personal accounts, and the platform’s most active users will be rewarded with NFTs. Later, ReHold are going to deploy on other blockchains (including Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche), create a cross-chain bridge to help users maximize their yields, launch its native token, and enter an IDO.



