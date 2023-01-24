The Global Digital Transformation Services Market is forecast to grow by $737.27 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.55% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Transformation Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03155273/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the digital transformation services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for cloud-based system, growing need to enhance business efficiency, and increasing penetration of IoT.



The digital transformation services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT and telecom

• Retail and ecommerce

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Others



By Type

• Large enterprise

• Small

• medium enterprise



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid implementation of big data and analytics integration services as one of the prime reasons driving the digital transformation services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing technology partnerships and integration of AI into enterprise application software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital transformation services market covers the following areas:

• Digital transformation services market sizing

• Digital transformation services market forecast

• Digital transformation services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital transformation services market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the digital transformation services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



