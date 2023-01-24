The Global Smart Elevator Market is forecast to grow by $6,395.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Elevator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03517839/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart elevator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of construction activities, growing investment in smart cities, and focus on reducing the impact of energy costs on business.



The smart elevator market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Modernization

• New deployment

• Maintenance



By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies cloud predictive maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the smart elevator market growth during the next few years. Also, intuitive elevator technologies and the use of regenerative drives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart elevator market covers the following areas:

• Smart elevator market sizing

• Smart elevator market forecast

• Smart elevator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart elevator market vendors that include Express Lifts Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Halma Plc, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Robustel, Schindler Holding Ltd., Sigma Elevator Co., thyssenkrupp AG, TK Elevator GmbH, Toshiba Corp., and Vantage Elevation LLC. Also, the smart elevator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03517839/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________