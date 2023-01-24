The Global Luxury E-tailing Market is forecast to grow by $27533.22 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury E-tailing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546979/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the luxury e-tailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, social media and celebrity endorsement, and premiumization through product design and innovation.



The luxury e-tailing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Personal luxury

• Food and wine

• Home accessories



By Channel

• Multibrand

• Monobrand



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies multichannel marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury e-tailing market growth during the next few years. Also, the enhancement of consumer experience through technologies and enhanced digital engagement due to covid-19 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the luxury e-tailing market covers the following areas:

• Luxury e-tailing market sizing

• Luxury e-tailing market forecast

• Luxury e-tailing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury e-tailing market vendors that include ASOS Plc, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Charms and Chains, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Crate and Barrel, Harrods Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hudsons Bay Co., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kering SA, Luxuryperfume.com Inc, Moda Operandi Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., SDI (Brands 2) Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. Also, the luxury e-tailing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546979/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________