Global Biorational Market Size Expected to Gain USD 29.93 Billion Valuation By 2032, With 20.7% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled "Biorational Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Botanical, Semiochemicals, Others); By Crop; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032"

“According to the latest research study, the global biorational market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 29.93 Billion By 2032 and are estimated to be valued at USD 4.55 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% from 2023 to 2032”

What is the Expected Size & Share of Biorational Market?

Report Overview

Biorationals are pesticides typically derived from natural or biological origins. They are low-impact substances that vary in their toxicity and cause relatively little harm to the environment. Botanicals, microbials, minerals, and synthetic materials are the major categories of bio-rational pesticides. They have limited field endurance and a shorter storage life than ordinary synthetic pesticides.

These suit well into pest management strategy, where pests are detected early, and beneficial bacteria and pests in the soil and on the leaves are preserved. This overall preserve the ecological health of the farm and reduces the negative effects on the environment. Increasing the use of biorationals therapy in the crop production business for boosting resistance against pests and insects is prominently driving the biorational market size. Growing demand for organic fruits & root vegetables is augmenting the growth of the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Koppert B.V.

Bayer AG

Isagro S.P.A

Gowan

Summit Chemicals

McLaughlin Gormley King

Suterra

Russell IPM

Agralan

BASF SE

Syngenta

Monsanto

Crop Science

Chemtura

Nufarm

DuPont

Growth Driving Factors

The increasing growth of the agriculture sector pushes the market growth

Rising demand for residue-free organic crops and the growing use of integrated pest management propels the market growth. The growing agricultural sector is another factor fueling the biorational industry growth. The surge in customer demand for organic food, rising concerns about food safety among consumers, and the introduction of tight food safety standards are some of the key biorational market trends accelerating the industry growth. Also, a growing number of initiatives by the government to encourage the use of biorational pesticides owing to their non-toxic feature and low environmental impact is further expected to flourish the market growth. Biorationals also support plant biotic stress management root along with shoot development which is boosting the adoption of biorational pesticides.

Market Dynamics:

Key Growth Driving Factors

Rising investments in agricultural activities are likely to support the market growth

Increasing demand for organic food, growing developments in farming practices and technology, and rising demand for high-quality food propel market growth. Growing investments in agricultural activities coupled with strong market potential in developing countries are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the biorational market over the forecast period.

The research published in 2022 by Luis Fernando Esquivel-Cervantes et al. studies the effect of biorational products in the prevention & treatment of several diseases in greenhouse agriculture. These products help in disease management while preventing adverse environmental effects.

Segmental Analysis

Botanical product is anticipated to witness the largest market share

Based on product, the botanical category is expected to witness the major revenue share in the biorational market in 2022 owing to the increasing usage of natural plant products as pesticides and for controlling pests like red spider mites, termites, nematodes, and aphids. Botanicals are one of the bests cost-effective and environmentally friendly options for pest management of grains. Around 2000 plant species are used to control pests worldwide.

Fruits & vegetable is likely to dominate the market

By crop, fruits and vegetables accounted for the greatest biorational market share in 2022 and are anticipated to maintain their dominance over the predicted period. This growth can be attributed to the rising biorationals demand from crop management activities like foliar spraying of insecticides and pesticides. Biorationals would also help in reducing potential agricultural damage by curbing the life cycles of insect pests.

Biorational Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 29.93 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 5.50 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 20.7% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Koppert B.V., Bayer AG, Isagro S.P.A, Gowan, Summit Chemicals, McLaughlin Gormley King, Suterra, Russell IPM, Agralan, BASF SE, Syngenta, Monsanto, Crop Science, Chemtura, Nufarm and DuPont Segments Covered By Product, By Crop, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The demand in Asia Pacific is predicted to show significant growth

In terms of geography, biorational market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate throughout the foreseen period. The region is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period due to the rise in demand for low-cost, high-quality organic products from countries like China, Mexico, and India. Thus crop growers are finding this product a beneficial option for boosting productivity and cutting losses from pests.

According to the national center for organic and natural farming report 2021, among the 187 countries that practice organic agriculture, India has a remarkable ranking. India has the largest number of organic producers in the world. Due to the growing demand for agricultural products derived from biomaterials, India has experienced a higher growth in organic agricultural acreage, which is expected to accelerate the biorational market growth in coming years.

Browse the Detail Report "Biorational Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Botanical, Semiochemicals, Others); By Crop; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032"

Recent Developments

In October 12, 2022, Valent BioSciences, a leader in biorational products for agriculture, public health, and forest health, started the direct sales of bio-stimulant goods to its U.S. clientele.

Product market research has segmented the biorational market report based on product, crop, and region:

By Product Outlook

Botanical

Semiochemicals

Others

By Crop Outlook

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals

Grains

Corn

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

