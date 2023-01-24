The Global Fire Protection System Market is forecast to grow by $14406.41 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Protection System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03517800/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fire protection system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of smoke detectors with IoT and big data, rising governmental concerns to prevent fire hazards, and the development of the construction industry.



The fire protection system market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fire detection

• Fire suppression

• Fire response

• Fire analysis



By Application

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth in the adoption of wireless technology in fire detection systems as one of the prime reasons driving the fire protection system market growth during the next few years. Also, technology advancement in fire protection systems and growing acquisitions and strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fire protection system market covers the following areas:

• Fire protection system market sizing

• Fire protection system market forecast

• Fire protection system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire protection system market vendors that include ABB, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Encore Fire Protection, Fire Suppression Ltd., Fireline Corp., Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., Gentex Corp., Halma Plc, Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Minimax GmbH and Co. KG, Napco Security Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Securitas AB, Securiton AG, and Siemens AG. Also, the fire protection system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

