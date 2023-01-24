Tango Appoints Global Accounting and Finance Leader Sebastian Peluffo as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango , the leading provider of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) and Store Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, today announced Sebastian Peluffo, has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Peluffo will be replacing Tango’s long-time Chief Financial Officer Mark Wise, who recently announced his retirement after 11 years with the company.



Peluffo is a seasoned executive who brings more than 25 years of global accounting and finance experience to Tango. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer at Symphony Retail AI, a provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, marketing and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers. Prior to that, he was Director of Finance at Solera, Inc, a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management. He began his career at PwC, where he provided tax, legal, and auditing services for more than 10 years.

“First, I wish Mark well in his retirement. He played an integral role in the growth and success of the company, and we are grateful for his contributions,” said Pranav Tyagi, President and CEO at Tango. “And now, we are excited to welcome Sebastian to our executive team. Sebastian brings deep technical and analytical skills along with extensive financial, strategic, and international experience. He will be an invaluable asset to Tango and will play an important role in our growth and success going forward.”

“Tango’s solutions successfully address the numerous challenges that organizations are facing in both the retail and corporate office sector,” Peluffo said. “I see tremendous opportunity for additional value creation as the company continues to innovate and I’m excited to join the powerful group of industry pioneers who make up Tango’s leadership team.”

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management system software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking, and space management. For additional information, visit tangoanalytics.com.

Contact:

Jane Oliver for Tango

925-588-8676

joliver@tieronepr.com