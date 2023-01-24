Cobwebs Technologies Partners with All Things Possible to Fight Human Trafficking

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobwebs Technologies, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), is partnering with All Things Possible (ATP) to counter human trafficking. The mission of All Things Possible is to identify, interrupt and restore those affected by trauma.

ATP works with Echo Analytics Group (EAG) to host the Skull Games; a two-day event where vetted volunteers crowdsource the collection of OSINT to provide law enforcement with leads on trafficked victims and persons of interest. The volunteers work together at the EAG Operations Center in Tampa, Florida and online across the country to partner and provide information and support to law enforcement.

At the end of each Skull Games, EAG and ATP send detailed reports to law enforcement with a path of discovery for them to obtain warrants with a probable cause to find victims or possible suspects. Skull Games are designed as a complement to the OSINT hunting ATP and EAG teams do every day throughout the year.

Cobwebs is providing ATP with access to its Tangles platform for investigations and for use during the next Skull Games event, which will be held the last weekend in January 2023.

“Traffickers’ ability to recruit and groom victims online is at an all-time high,” said Udi Levy, CEO and Co-founder of Cobwebs Technologies. “Social networking and dating sites are riddled with potential predators. Integrating a variety of investigative tools and methods into an investigative ‘toolbox’ is critical to uncovering hidden connections and developing relevant leads. Since dark and deep web, along with other online sources can be challenging to access, investigators need automated OSINT tools that can work in concert with other tools and data. That is why we are partnering with ATP on this important endeavor.”

Deep-Dive Analytics

BlueLight LLC, an EAG partner, recently announced its patented data fusion technology, Blue Fusion, to improve data connectivity, fuse with numerous technologies, and provide deep-dive analytics for OSINT analysts. Blue Fusion is middleware technology that allows organizations to connect to disparate data sources regardless of their location, data format, or data structure.

Cobwebs’ OSINT technology detects correlations between digital footprints, scans data, and utilizes AI to provide insights in real- time. The platform alleviates manual searching, analyzing and alerting, and gives analysts and investigators quick insights into online data that could pose a threat to the community.

“To understand the bigger picture and put all the puzzle pieces together, analysts of all flavors must gather and process an unprecedented volume of data resulting in an inefficient workflow,” said Dallas Knight, Blue Light’s Vice President of Channel Sales & Client Success. “This abundance of information is a challenge across every industry. This is why Blue Fusion was developed, to give analysts direct and simultaneous access to data sources, streamline their workflow, and reduce the time it takes to develop actionable intelligence. Aligning with Cobwebs is a powerful partnership that global communities and organizations can leverage to access OSINT data and deter threats faster.”

For more information on Cobwebs' OSINT for Good initiatives, visit https://cobwebs.com/

About Cobwebs Technologies

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Our innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats quickly. Cobwebs solutions were designed by intelligence and security experts as vital tools for the collection and analysis of data from all web layers: open, deep and dark web. The Cobwebs web intelligence platform analyses these vast sources of data to reveal hidden leads and generate insights. The exclusive technology used by Cobwebs extracts targeted intelligence from big data using the latest machine learning algorithms, automatically generating intelligent insights. For more information: https://www.cobwebs.com/

