Mimecast Promotes Chris Dollase to General Counsel

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced the appointment of Chris Dollase to General Counsel, effective February 1st. Chris has more than 20 years of experience leading legal teams in the cybersecurity industry and served as Mimecast’s deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer for the last five years. Dollase will be instrumental in maintaining Mimecast’s culture of integrity and delivering on the company’s growth strategy. Dollase replaces Robert Nault who will step down as general counsel after more than six years in the role.



“Chris has been an invaluable member of Mimecast since he first joined more than five years ago,” said Rafe Brown, Mimecast president and chief operating officer. “As an organization we have ambitious goals, and Chris’ deep expertise in cybersecurity, corporate governance and compliance, strategic and commercial transactions and employment, will be critical in helping us meet our objectives. We thank Bob for his numerous contributions to Mimecast and wish him the best for his next chapter.”

Dollase joined Mimecast in October 2017 as vice president and deputy general counsel. He was promoted to senior vice president in 2021 and has led the company’s compliance function since he started. Prior to Mimecast, Dollase served as lead counsel at RSA Security for more than 10 years. Dollase helped to navigate Mimecast through seven acquisitions during his tenure, and most recently played a vital role in Permira’s acquisition of Mimecast in May 2022.

“I am proud to serve as general counsel at Mimecast and look forward to working alongside our team to continue delivering value to our customers and partners and to our global Mimecast colleagues,” said Dollase. “Compliance and data protection are mission-critical to Mimecast, and as a legal team we will continue to put privacy and data protection first for all our customers.”

