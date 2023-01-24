Soter Analytics Announces New Partnership with Sterling Edwards Enterprises

Woodbury NY and London, UK, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soter Analytics and Sterling Edwards Enterprises (SEE) announced today that they have entered into a new, strategic partnership. Their primary focus is to deliver solutions that reduce workplace injuries, increase productivity, and improve staff retention.

The partnership brings together Soter Analytics’ technology-forward workplace safety innovations and SEE’s expertise in managing workplace risk.

“Our partnership ensures that we are intrinsically aware of the challenges faced by the industry and our clients,” said Gareth Buchanan-Robinson, Chief Operating Officer at Soter Analytics. “Industry demand in the safety technology space requires a reduction in touchpoints and staffing, offering a single, centralized and integrated system for all injury risk that leads to functionality and optimized business culture and process automation.”

“Together, Soter Analytics and Sterling Edwards Enterprises are able to develop strategic, innovative solutions that map to the industry challenges experienced by our stakeholders,” stated Maurice Edwards, President of SEE. “Our partnership is committed to minimizing the cost and disruption of workplace injuries while eliminating digital silos and any added burdens on key stakeholders and internal teams.”

The partnership between Soter Analytics and SEE will deliver a holistic approach to workforce resilience by implementing five distinctive areas of focus:

Safety – Create customized training and awareness programs to establish behavior changes and identify unsafe acts.

Human Resources – Standardize the pre-hire and onboarding process to reduce employee turnover.

Risk Management — Improve claims management best practices associated with stay at work, medical and litigation management, and adjuster and defense attorney management.

Operations – Manage operational responses to any new claims by using Accelerated Claims Closure to prioritize the most impactful claims.

Financial – Review actuarial reconciliation and management of collateral.

About Sterling Edwards Enterprises (SEE)

SEE is a minority-owned operational and financial advisory firm specializing in enterprise risk, workforce resilience, training and awareness, and asset protection solutions to help minimize financial and operational risk. In partnership with the Sterling Risk family of companies, SEE also offers specialized insurance products addressing the retail, supply chain, and manufacturing industries. More information is available at www.SeeItSolved.com.

About Soter Analytics

Soter Analytics is a global safety solution technology company that develops a strategic approach to workplace safety for its partners. Soter incorporates scalable advanced AI-driven wearables, sensor-free video processing, a suite of injury prevention specialists, and data evaluation experts. The results proactively improve safety, boosting productivity and increasing overall workplace efficiency and culture. https://soteranalytics.com/

