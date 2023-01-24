For the 14th Year, Inovalon Provides Charitable Support to Local, National, And International Organizations

BOWIE, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon , a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced support of more than 30 local, national, and international charitable organizations in 2022, representing a 20% increase in financial contributions compared to 2021. Direct funding by the company and its thousands of employees around the world reflects Inovalon’s continued commitment to improving the lives of those it serves and its deep-rooted culture of giving back.



Inovalon has a long track record of supporting community programs financially and through employee volunteer hours. Inovalon’s employee-led Charitable Giving Committee has been the driving force behind altruistic efforts undertaken across the company for 14 years. In 2022, Inovalon supported organizations focused on youth educational development, healthcare accessibility, and food security, among other pressing humanitarian issues.

“As Inovalon’s footprint grows across the U.S. and around the world, we are excited to support many new organizations that share our passion for improving lives,” said Matt Caminiti, Sr. Principal Solutions Engineer and Chairman of Inovalon’s Charitable Giving Committee. “This year in particular, we were honored to respond to current events by matching employee donations to organizations supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and providing hurricane relief in the southeast U.S.”

Working in partnership with Inovalon’s Employee Networks – which aim to foster an inclusive workplace by offering associates opportunities to support their colleagues who share similar backgrounds, experiences, and interests – the Charitable Giving Committee also matched donations made to several organizations whose actions and values are especially aligned. Examples include Rainbow Health, which supports mental, chemical, and sexual health services for LGBTQ+ people; Welcome to Chinatown, which helps address critical needs of small business owners in one of New York City’s most vibrant neighborhoods; and Ele’s Place, which is a healing center for grieving children, teens, young adults, and their families.

“On behalf of Ele’s Place and our families that we serve, we thank Inovalon for its continued support,” said Kristine Kuhnert, Director of Capital Region for Ele’s Place. “The company’s gift again this year will allow 33 children to attend Ele’s Place at no cost. I can’t begin to express the impact that will have.”

