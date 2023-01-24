Claritas and Affinity Solutions Partner to Power Brand ROI - Exactly How and Where Consumers Spend their Money

Cincinnati, OH, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas®, a data-driven company that helps marketers achieve superior ROI, and Affinity Solutions, the leading consumer purchase data platform focused on outcome-based solutions, have partnered to provide a seamless solution that enables marketers to use credit and debit card transaction data to target consumers based on purchase history and to accurately measure the sales outcomes of their multichannel marketing campaigns.

Combining Affinity Solutions’ Consumer Purchase Data platform with Claritas’ segmentation, custom audience capabilities and campaign measurement tools creates a market leading activation and measurement solution for marketers to easily create prospecting audiences based on individual purchase history and to accurately measure the direct sales lift that resulted from their marketing campaigns.

The joint solution enables marketers to measure the effectiveness of individual online and offline channels – including OTT/CTVstreaming audio, podcast, and mobile channels. Creative and messaging can also be A/B tested and optimized “in-flight” to boost campaign return on investment (ROI).

Affinity’s Consumer Purchase Data platform includes over 7.4 billion annual credit and debit card transactions from over 100MM cards. Transactions span across 4,200 merchant brands, online and offline channels, and all 50 states to accurately reflect U.S. consumer spend. The data collected is fully permissioned for marketing use cases and is 100% compliant with privacy regulations.

“Affinity Solutions and Claritas have teamed up to create a powerful activation and measurement solution that provides clients access to more purchasing data than any other marketing solutions provider,” said Chase Miller, EVP of Strategy/Corporate Development and General Manager of Digital at Claritas. “We are excited by the competitive advantage that our solution with Affinity provides. It is one more unique benefit offered by Claritas’ industry-leading suite of marketing tools, which allow marketers to easily identify their best customers, deliver targeted multichannel marketing campaigns and then accurately measure those campaigns to optimize the results.”

“In today’s multichannel marketing world, it is more important than ever to understand the impact that advertising efforts have on driving outcomes. Until now, the market’s reliance on proxies disallowed that insight. Our new partnership with Claritas gives marketers the data and the tools they need to drive critical outcome metrics,” Damian Garbaccio, Chief Business & Marketing Officer at Affinity Solutions. “This is just one example of Affinity’s commitment to working with partners to build ROI-boosting, next-generation insights, activation, and measurement solutions for brands, agencies and media.”

About Claritas

For nearly 50 years, Claritas’ unparalleled knowledge of the American consumer has yielded the most adopted segmentation in the industry, helping marketers identify their best customers. Through key acquisitions, the company has transformed into a marketing leader, now offering a single-source suite of solutions that gives marketers the ability to identify their ideal audiences, deliver multichannel marketing engagements with precision and leverage measurement tools to optimize their media spend across online and offline channels and thus drive better marketing ROI. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph serves as the engine that drives these powerful solutions, encompassing a proprietary data set including 100% of U.S. adult consumers, over 1 billion devices and 20,000+ demographic and behavioral insights. More information can be found by visiting www.claritas.com.

About Affinity Solutions

Affinity Solutions is the leading Consumer Purchase Data Platform. We provide comprehensive purchase Insights and media measurement via exclusive, fully permissioned real-time, consumer purchase data, integrated with key ecosystem partners. This allows for seamless, privacy-centric, data access at unprecedented scale. Affinity powers solutions for financial institutions, marketers, investment firms, consulting firms and media & marketing enterprises by providing real-time demand signals and insights on consumer spend which drive high value decisions that lead to better business outcomes.