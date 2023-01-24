SYNLawn® Celebrates 20 Years Leading the Artificial Turf Industry

DALTON, Ga., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn® is celebrating 20 years of leading the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing in North America. SYNLawn opened its first distributor location in Nevada in 2003. Since then, the company has expanded across the United States with a network of more than 120 distributors and into over 20 countries, including Canada and Costa Rica.

"We're proud of reaching our 20th-anniversary milestone and for all of our achievements over the past two decades," said George Neagle, president of SYNLawn Global. "I started my career at SYNLawn as the first distributor and I'm excited to lead the global expansion of SYNLawn. Throughout the years, we've increased sales through product innovations and development, which is why we're a worldwide industry leader. We take great pride in offering the cleanest, safest and greenest synthetic grass on the planet."

To celebrate its 20th year of business, SYNLawn looks forward to increasing its global presence. The company is focused on expanding its distributor network into European countries, opening more international manufacturing facilities and developing new partnerships across the world.

Sustainability remains at the forefront of SYNLawn's initiatives. They use bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives for commercial, residential and golf installations. SYNLawn's distributors have installed more than 150 million square feet of soy-backed turf across 300,000 installations since 2008. Learn more about SYNLawn's commitment to sustainability by watching this video.

Highlights in the company's 20-year history include:

Installed the first commercial project: In addition to opening its first distributor location in Las Vegas, another highlight in 2003 was installing the first commercial landscape project.

Developed new product innovations: Between 2006 through 2011, SYNLawn focused on product innovation with the development of sustainable bio-based backing and its exclusive HeatBlock™ technology that resulted in 20% cooler surface temperatures.

Expanded SYNLawn's retail presence across Canada. In 2013, SYNLawn became available to Canadian customers in 35 Lowe's stores across Canada. At this time, products were already available to customers in over 1,000 Lowe's stores in the United States.

Joined the Sports Group Family: SYNLawn elevated its visibility on a global scale in 2016 by becoming one of the companies owned by Sports Group, which sells and installs more synthetic turf sport fields, athletic tracks and courts globally than any other business. The other synthetic surfacing companies owned by Sports Group include AstroTurf ® , Rekortan ® , APT ® and Laykold ® .

, Rekortan , APT and Laykold . Established Manufacturing Headquarters in Georgia: In 2017, SYNLawn relocated its manufacturing production facilities to Dalton, Georgia. A 375,000-square-foot manufacturing center was built to house all of the machinery under one roof.

Unveiled Super Yarn™ technology: In 2020, SYNLawn debuted a line of products made with Super Yarn. This revolutionary technology made SYNLawn the most advanced artificial grass fiber produced and presented to the market. The unique additives in Super Yarn include Sanitized ® Antimicrobial, DualChill ® IR Reflective (IR) and StatBlock ® Anti-Static.

Antimicrobial, DualChill IR Reflective (IR) and StatBlock Anti-Static. Earned Biobased Accreditation: SYNLawn became the first synthetic turf company to receive a bio-preferred certified installation system from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2020. They've continued to receive additional USDA Certified Biobased Product labels for their product offerings and SYNLawn's proprietary system accounts for up to 88% renewable content using plant-based artificial grass with EnviroLoc+ backing and renewable infill. In 2021, SYNLawn increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the Greenest Turf on Earth. SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives, such as antimicrobials, to meet customers' wide range of needs.

