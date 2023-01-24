BigPanda Names Ed Tang Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Incident Intelligence and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced it has named Ed Tang chief financial officer, reporting to CEO and co-founder Assaf Resnick. Tang brings more than two decades of experience to BigPanda and will help scale the company as it continues through a period of rapid growth.



"Ed's experience leading financial and go-to-market operations at SaaS companies makes him an ideal fit for BigPanda," Resnick said. "Between his demonstrated know-how and fit with BigPanda's culture, we couldn't be happier to add him to the team. Further, with our incredibly rapid growth, we needed someone with Ed's IPO experience and ability to help guide us to the next level."

"I've witnessed organizations suffer through tech outages first-hand and seen others over-extend spending because they didn't have the right AIOps solutions in place, so the value proposition of BigPanda is very real to me," Tang said. "There are many organizations doing interesting and exciting work, but what sets BigPanda apart for me is the company's culture. It's full of great energy and passionate people who understand the market opportunity, and I'm thrilled to get started."

Ed Tang Background

Tang joins BigPanda from Pindrop, where he oversaw the finance, sales operations and information security departments as chief financial officer. Before that he spent just over two years as CFO at Lever, leading the company's general and administrative functions along with go-to-market operations.

Previously, Tang spent five years at the cloud content management company Box, where he was vice president of strategic finance, business analytics and GTM operations. Before Box, Tang spent nearly nine years at Salesforce, where he ultimately rose to vice president of finance and strategy. While in the company's financial planning and analysis group, the company enjoyed the early stage of its explosive financial growth, from $300 million to $5.4 billion in revenue. He also contributed to its M&A integration and corporate accounting groups.

Previously, Tang held various finance, corporate development and analyst positions at companies including Williams-Sonoma, Open TV, Tradaq.net, Safeway and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Tang holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and English from the University of California, Davis.

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AIOps that transforms IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda’s AIOps platform, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with a tsunami of data and highly-manual, reactive incident response processes that are poorly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s AIOps Incident Intelligence and Automation platform helps Fortune 5000 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by Advent International, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, UBS Next, Glynn Capital, Mayfield, Greenfield Partners and Pelion. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

