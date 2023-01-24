Truveta expands with three new US health system members

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three healthcare providers — HealthPartners, HonorHealth, and TriHealth — have joined Truveta, the company with a vision of saving lives with data. These new members provide care to patients in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Arizona, and Ohio respectively, representing hundreds of sites of care and tens of thousands of caregivers. With the addition of these new health system members, Truveta Studio now includes more than 75 million de-identified patient journeys from across all 50 US states who represent the full diversity of America.

Offering the most timely, complete, and highest quality data on US health, Truveta Studio is the first health data and analytics solution studying patient care and outcomes to represent Americans from all 50 states. An integrated solution, it combines data and analytics to accelerate learning in real time. Truveta Studio is the first solution to make massive streams of daily clinical data useful for analytics through the integration of AI-powered natural language processing and de-identification. Data from these 27 health system members is normalized, de-identified, and made available for research daily in Truveta Studio, enabling researchers to discover insights on yesterday’s care, today. The breadth of Truveta’s data is matched by unparalleled depth, including medical records with full diagnoses, vital signs, lab tests, clinical notes, and images. Truveta data is linked across providers and with daily mortality data and comprehensive social drivers of health data from LexisNexis. Insurance claims fill in the patient journey when medical records are unavailable. The result is a complete, de-identified longitudinal journey for each patient.

“Truveta was founded by innovative health systems who wanted to use the power of data to improve patient care and outcomes and address health equity in their communities to ultimately save lives with data,” said Terry Myerson, CEO, Truveta. “With these new health systems, we include de-identified patient journeys from all 50 US states, expanding the representation and diversity of Truveta data for clinical research and advancing patient care from the largest cities to the smallest communities.”

“As an integrated organization with care delivery, health plan and research capabilities, we’re driven to improving health and well-being in partnership with our patients, members and community,” said Andrea Walsh, president and CEO of HealthPartners. “We look forward to collaborating with innovative health systems across the US and leveraging data at scale to improve outcomes, enhance clinical research, quality and safety and champion health equity.”

“We are committed to delivering the highest quality care to our community through evidence-based practices, innovation, and a focus on the total well-being of each patient,” said Todd LaPorte, CEO of HonorHealth. “By joining Truveta, we can work together as a broader learning community alongside other health systems and life sciences leaders to advance clinical research, improve the lives of our patients, and address health inequities.”

“Forging ‘best of the best’ clinical and strategic partnerships, such as this, to improve the health of the communities we serve is part of TriHealth’s DNA,” said TriHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Mark C. Clement. “As an organization formed through such a partnership and deeply committed to delivering on the Triple Aim of better health, better care and better value, we look forward to utilizing Truveta’s data-driven insights to proactively benchmarking performance against a national data set, address health disparities, close gaps in care, and ultimately support our vision to get healthcare right.”

About Truveta

Truveta was formed and governed by US health systems with a shared vision of saving lives with data. Truveta now offers the world’s first health data and analytics solution to study patient care and outcomes. To learn more, please follow us on LinkedIn and visit truveta.com.

About Truveta’s Members

Truveta’s 27 members provide 16% of patient care in the United States in more than 20,000 clinics and 700 hospitals. De-identified data from this care is provided to Truveta daily. Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Aurora Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Centura Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

