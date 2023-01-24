Beltmann Relocation Group Acquires Ward North American to Become #1 in Corporate Relocation

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beltmann Relocation Group is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Ward North American, the second-largest North American van lines agent headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. This acquisition will add five more Texas locations to Beltmann's national footprint and substantially increase the size of one of the industry's largest interstate driver fleets, making Beltmann Relocation Group a top provider of corporate relocation services.

"This is an industry-impacting combination of two best-in-class organizations coming together to become one of the largest and most dominant movers in the country," says Beltmann Relocation President Brett Battina. "The unifying factor of this acquisition that sets us apart from the rest, is the fact that as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of our company, we have now combined the most customer-focused, most experienced people in the industry to provide unparalleled levels of service to organizations and their employees."

The Ward North American acquisition will expand Beltmann's service capabilities and resources, directly benefiting all corporate clients with relocating employees to and from Texas and specifically in the Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Killeen markets. Ward North American is a nationally recognized and award-winning moving company, including multi-year winners of the AMSA & ATA "Moving Company - Agent of the Year" along with numerous North American van lines "Agent of the Year" awards. The acquisition was completed on Dec. 31, 2022.

About Beltmann Relocation Group

Beltmann Relocation Group and its portfolio of companies are committed to providing superior service to the relocation industry. Beltmann Relocation Group is a veteran-owned, financially stable company with annual revenues of more than $200 million. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Beltmann's national footprint of coast-to-coast locations is comprised of 16 full-service moving & storage companies, including six in Texas, and the largest dedicated fleet of corporate household goods van-operators in the industry. Celebrating 100 years in business in 2023, Beltmann Relocation Group continues to invest and strategically grow our service capabilities in support of our national corporate clients through geographic expansion, technology investment, and human capital development. Learn more about Beltmann Relocation Group at www.BeltmannRelo.com.

