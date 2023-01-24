THE APACHE SOFTWARE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NEW TOP-LEVEL PROJECT APACHE® bRPC

Wilmington, DE, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® bRPC has graduated from incubator and is now a Top-Level Project (TLP). Open Source bRPC (“better RPC”) is often used in high performance systems such as Search, Storage, Machine Learning (ML), Advertising, and more.



“We are very proud that bRPC has graduated from the Apache Incubator. We see this is a great milestone for the bRPC team and bRPC users,” said James Ge, Vice President of Apache bRPC. “Since incubation, we have added 5 new PPMC members and 10 new committers. Under the guidance of our incubator mentors, we learned how to successfully develop our project and build community the Apache Way. We look forward to continuing to work on the development of our high-performance, industry-grade RPC framework with the Apache bRPC community.“

Download bRPC here: https://brpc.apache.org/download

bRPC Overview & Advantages

With bRPC, servers can handle requests synchronously or asynchronously.

Clients can also access servers synchronously, asynchronously, semi-synchronously, or use combo channels to simplify sharded or parallel accesses declaratively. Its user-friendly API has only three major user headers: Server, Channel, Controller, corresponding to server-side, client-side, and parameter-set, respectively.

bRPC can be used to:

Build a server that can be visited with multiple protocols on the same port, or access services with multiple protocols

Achieve better latency and throughput by bRPC’s abilities: Read and parse requests from different clients that are fully parallelized Write into one or multiple file descriptors in a highly concurrent manner Automatically adjust the thread number according to the load

Maintain and debug services with powerful built-in services accessed via HTTP and run cpu, heap and contention profilers.

Extend bRPC with the protocols used in an organization quickly, or customize components, including naming services (dns, zk, etcd) and load balancers (rr, random, consistent hashing)





"Congratulations on bRPC's graduation from the Apache Incubator, said Tao Li, Director of Baidu OSPO. “As the third TLP project donated by Baidu, bRPC has been widely used in the industry to contribute to a healthy developer community, and it has a good foundation for continuous growth. Congratulations to all the people involved in the bRPC project. We look forward to the impact you will make on the future, making the complicated world simpler through technology."

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

The project continues to grow in popularity, with more than 14,100 stars on GitHub and recently released Apache bRPC 1.3.0, the sixth release, while undergoing development in the Apache Incubator. Future releases of Apache bRPC will support RDMA, further improving performance and convenience for developers.

ABOUT THE APACHE INCUBATOR

The Apache Incubator is the primary entry path for projects and codebases wishing to become part of the efforts at The Apache Software Foundation. All code donations from external organizations and existing external projects enter the ASF through the Incubator to: 1) ensure all donations are in accordance with the ASF legal standards; and 2) develop new communities that adhere to our guiding principles. Incubation is required of all newly accepted projects until a further review indicates that the infrastructure, communications, and decision-making process have stabilized in a manner consistent with other successful ASF projects. While incubation status is not necessarily a reflection of the completeness or stability of the code, it does indicate that the project has yet to be fully endorsed by the ASF. For more information, visit https://incubator.apache.org/ .

ABOUT THE APACHE SOFTWARE FOUNDATION (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects, including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org

ASF’s annual ApacheCon event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://www.apachecon.com/

© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” and “ApacheCon” are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.