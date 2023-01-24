Summit State Bank Earnings Increase 15% to $17.0 Million for the Year 2022 and Increase 24% to $4.6 Million for Fourth Quarter 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Common Share

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $2,270,000, or 15%, to $16,968,000, or $2.54 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14,698,000, or $2.20 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Strong loan and deposit growth and net interest margin expansion contributed to profitability for the quarter. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, net income increased 24% to $4,553,000, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $3,686,000, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.



Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on January 23, 2023. The quarterly dividend will be paid on February 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 9, 2023.

Results of Operations:

“We delivered another strong quarter, and record profits for the year 2022,” noted Brian Reed, President and CEO. “We saw substantial growth in the loan portfolio year-over-year, increases to our core deposit base, and expansion of our net interest margin. Continued growth in the loan and investment portfolios, combined with a higher interest rate environment, contributed significantly to the increased net interest income and profitability relative to the prior year. Additionally, noninterest bearing deposit balances continued to increase despite deposit pricing pressures. With our strong core operations and capital base, we have the resources in place to make our business stronger and more financially sustainable. Looking ahead, we remain committed to protecting our profitability as we continue to grow in a disciplined manner.”

The 2022 net interest margin was 4.34%, return on average assets was 1.69% and return on average equity was 19.72%. This compared to a net interest margin of 4.28%, return on average assets of 1.64% and return on average equity of 18.48% in 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest margin was 4.29%, return on average assets was 1.69% and return on average equity was 20.84%. This compared to net interest margin of 4.34%, annualized return on average assets of 1.59% and annualized return on average equity of 17.46%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. These results were above the average 3.70% net interest margin, 1.18% return on average assets and 13.10% return on average equity posted by the 154 bank index peers that make up the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank index as of September 30, 2022.*

Interest income increased 17% to $48,956,000 in 2022 compared to $41,973,000 in 2021. The increase in interest income is attributable to a $5,932,000 increase in loan interest yield primarily driven by increased loan volume and secondarily by increased rates, $559,000 increase in interest on deposits with banks and $435,000 increase in investment interest.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, interest income increased 30% to $14,188,000 compared to $10,882,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in interest income is attributable to a $2,655,000 increase in loan interest yield primarily driven by increased loan volume and secondarily by increased rates, $357,000 increase in interest on deposits with banks and $264,000 increase in investment interest.

Net loans and deposits increased when comparing 2022 to 2021. Net loans increased 11% to $913,707,000 at December 31, 2022 compared to $820,987,000 at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased 19% to $962,654,000 at December 31, 2022 compared to $811,600,000 at December 31, 2021. Most of the deposit increase year-over-year is due to the Bank’s ongoing focus on growing local deposits organically. The Bank’s wholesale broker deposits decreased to $69,060,000 at December 31, 2022 compared to $78,414,000 at December 31, 2021.

Non-interest income increased in 2022 to $7,495,000 compared to $4,901,000 in 2021. The increase is primarily due to the Bank recognizing $5,839,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in 2022, compared to $3,343,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, non-interest income increased to $2,132,000 compared to $1,249,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank recognized $1,762,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $884,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the same period a year earlier.

Operating expenses increased 16% in 2022 to $23,511,000 compared to $20,333,000 in 2021. A majority of the $3,178,000 increase is due to a $1,057,000 increase in salaries net of deferred fees and costs and a $525,000 increase in employee benefit-related expenses. Other factors attributing to the increase include a $401,000 increase in donations and payments as part of the non-profit partner program, a $309,000 increase in commissions directly related to the Bank’s loan portfolio growth, a $164,000 increase in IT-related expenses, $155,000 increase in Restricted Stock Awards and Stock Appreciation Rights expenses, and a $130,000 increase in marketing and advertising expenses.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, operating expenses increased to $6,395,000, compared to $4,907,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The $1,488,000 increase is due to a $623,000 increase in Restricted Stock Awards and Stock Appreciation Rights expenses, a $350,000 increase in employee benefit-related expenses, a $215,000 in donations and payments as part of the non-profit partner program, and a $188,000 increase in salaries and commissions net of deferred fees and costs.

Nonperforming assets were $3,756,000, or 0.34% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, and consisted of one real estate secured commercial loan for $3,189,000 that is in process of liquidation and one commercial and agriculture secured loan for $567,000. Nonperforming assets totaled $487,000, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2022 the Bank charged off $190,000 and in the fourth quarter of 2021 the Bank charged off $92,000. For the full year, the Bank charged off $211,000 and $133,000 for 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Due to strong loan growth and increased risk in the economy, the Bank recorded a $2,541,000 provision for credit loss expense in 2022. This compares to $1,294,000 provision for credit loss expense in 2021. For the fourth quarter, the Bank recorded a $807,000 provision for credit loss expense, compared to a $959,000 provision for credit loss expense for the fourth quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.60% on December 31, 2022 and 1.48% on December 31, 2021.

“We continue to focus on being a reliable resource for our customers and communities through all economic cycles,” said Reed. “While the local and global economy remains a challenge, we have the right team in place, together with the strength of our local markets, to prosper in 2023.”

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $1.1 billion and total equity of $89 million at December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service to customers and results for shareholders. Presently, 63% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Best Places to Work in the North Bay, Top Community Bank Loan Producer, Raymond James Bankers Cup, Super Premier Performing Bank, and Piper Sandler’s Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

*As of September 30, 2022, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 154 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM of 3.70%, return on average assets (ROAA) 1.18%, and return on average equity (ROAE) 13.10%.

Forward-looking Statements

The financial results in this release are preliminary. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported in Summit State Bank’s annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this release due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events or the discovery of additional information.

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.





SUMMIT STATE BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 13,097 $ 10,442 $ 46,124 $ 40,192 Interest on deposits with banks 369 12 596 37 Interest on investment securities 624 360 1,935 1,500 Dividends on FHLB stock 98 68 301 244 Total interest income 14,188 10,882 48,956 41,973 Interest expense: Deposits 2,380 734 4,942 3,205 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 463 198 1,212 787 Junior subordinated debt 94 94 375 375 Total interest expense 2,937 1,026 6,529 4,367 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 11,251 9,856 42,427 37,606 Provision for credit losses on loans 807 959 2,683 1,294 Reversal of credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (145 ) - (142 ) - Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses and unfunded loan commitments 10,589 8,897 39,886 36,312 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 219 220 859 858 Rental income 37 89 199 353 Net gain on loan sales 1,762 884 5,839 3,343 Net (loss) gain on securities (3 ) 9 4 65 Other income 117 47 594 282 Total non-interest income 2,132 1,249 7,495 4,901 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,873 3,182 14,651 12,720 Occupancy and equipment 506 429 1,716 1,637 Other expenses 2,016 1,296 7,144 5,976 Total non-interest expense 6,395 4,907 23,511 20,333 Income before provision for income taxes 6,326 5,239 23,870 20,880 Provision for income taxes 1,773 1,553 6,902 6,182 Net income $ 4,553 $ 3,686 $ 16,968 $ 14,698 Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.68 $ 0.55 $ 2.54 $ 2.20 Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.68 $ 0.55 $ 2.54 $ 2.20 Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (1) 6,688 6,685 6,687 6,680 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (1) 6,688 6,685 6,687 6,682 (1) Adjusted for 10% stock dividend declared; effective October 29, 2021





SUMMIT STATE BANK BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 75,240 $ 40,699 Total cash and cash equivalents 75,240 40,699 Investment securities: Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $98,017 in 2022 and $69,902 in 2021) 83,785 69,367 Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $14,839 and $12,329 913,707 820,987 Bank premises and equipment, net 5,461 5,677 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,737 4,320 Goodwill 4,119 4,119 Affordable housing tax credit investments 8,881 3,500 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 17,086 9,411 Total assets $ 1,113,016 $ 958,080 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand - non interest-bearing $ 252,033 $ 234,824 Demand - interest-bearing 143,767 147,289 Savings 67,117 69,982 Money market 137,362 168,637 Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit 141,691 29,255 Other time deposits 220,684 161,613 Total deposits 962,654 811,600 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 41,000 48,500 Junior subordinated debt, net 5,905 5,891 Affordable housing commitment 4,677 2,483 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,233 5,324 Total liabilities 1,024,469 873,798 Total shareholders' equity 88,547 84,282 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,113,016 $ 958,080





Financial Summary (In thousands except per share data) As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Statement of Income Data: Net interest income $ 11,251 $ 9,856 $ 42,427 $ 37,606 Provision for credit losses 807 959 2,683 1,294 Provision for (Reversal of) credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (145 ) - (142 ) - Non-interest income 2,132 1,249 7,495 4,901 Non-interest expense 6,395 4,907 23,511 20,333 Provision for income taxes 1,773 1,553 6,902 6,182 Net income $ 4,553 $ 3,686 $ 16,968 $ 14,698 Selected per Common Share Data: Basic earnings per common share (5) $ 0.68 $ 0.55 $ 2.54 $ 2.20 Diluted earnings per common share (5) $ 0.68 $ 0.55 $ 2.54 $ 2.20 Dividend per share (5) $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Book value per common share (1)(5) $ 13.24 $ 11.09 $ 13.24 $ 11.09 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Assets $ 1,113,016 $ 958,080 $ 1,113,016 $ 958,080 Loans, net 913,707 820,987 913,707 820,987 Deposits 962,654 811,600 962,654 811,600 Average assets 1,070,000 920,909 1,005,186 895,393 Average earning assets 1,040,154 901,914 978,169 878,258 Average shareholders' equity 86,675 83,780 86,038 79,538 Nonperforming loans 3,756 487 3,756 487 Total nonperforming assets 3,756 487 3,756 487 Troubled debt restructures (accruing) 1,002 2,128 1,002 2,128 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 1.69% 1.59% 1.69% 1.64% Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 20.84% 17.46% 19.72% 18.48% Efficiency ratio (3) 47.77% 44.22% 47.10% 47.91% Net interest margin (2) 4.29% 4.34% 4.34% 4.28% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.31% 9.73% 9.31% 9.73% Tier 1 capital ratio 9.31% 9.73% 9.31% 9.73% Total capital ratio 11.16% 11.77% 11.16% 11.77% Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.53% 8.65% 8.53% 8.65% Common dividend payout ratio (4) 17.72% 21.79% 19.01% 20.33% Average shareholders' equity to average assets 8.10% 9.10% 8.56% 8.88% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40% 0.06% 0.40% 0.06% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34% 0.05% 0.34% 0.05% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.60% 1.48% 1.60% 1.48% Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 395.09% 2532.64% 395.09% 2532.64% (1) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. (2) Annualized. (3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains. (4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders. (5) Adjusted for 10% stock dividend declared; effective October 29, 2021



