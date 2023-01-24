Motiv Awarded SpaceWERX Orbital Prime Contract

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Space Systems announces it has been selected by the U.S. Space Force's innovation wing, SpaceWERX, for a Phase 1 STTR to develop robotically aided Active Debris Remediation (ADR) services. Motiv is excited to expand the application space of its xLink robotic product suite to address the critical problem of orbital debris removal. Motiv is partnered with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), a leader within the space robotics domain, for the Orbital Prime contract. Both Motiv and NRL have been active within the In-space Service, Assembly, and Manufacturing (ISAM) community and will be bringing critical technologies together toward the ultimate goal of an on-orbit demonstration. Orbital Prime was created to accelerate the commercial viability of the ISAM market with an initial focus on Active Debris Remediation.

"We are extremely excited to have been selected by SpaceWERX to advance the state of in-space robotics with our partner, the Naval Research Lab, for the critical function of orbital debris removal," says Chris Thayer, chief executive officer of Motiv.

About Motiv

Motiv Space Systems is a small business that brings innovative robotics and motion control solutions to the space market. Motiv provides robotic solutions that play a key role in enhancing scientific and engineering capabilities in Earth orbit and beyond, producing technology that is at the forefront of space-based manufacturing, logistics, and the exploration of our solar system. Motiv's portfolio of robotic solutions is a testament to our goal of developing capabilities to enable new applications and markets in space. Visit https://motivss.com/.

About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C., with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; and Monterey, California, and employs approximately 3,000 civilian scientists, engineers, and support personnel. Visit https://www.nrl.navy.mil/.

About SpaceWERX

SpaceWERX is the innovation wing of USSF and the Space component of AFWERX (a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory — AFRL), which connects innovators across government, industry, and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts, SpaceWERX harnesses the power of internal talent by expanding technology and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Additional information is available at https://www.spacewerx.us/.

About SpaceWERX Orbital Prime

SpaceWERX Orbital Prime leverages a diverse industry partnership engagement strategy to identify nascent space technology sectors that, if "primed," could advance U.S. national security and economic prosperity. Prime engagement is not limited to government investment, but also allows SpaceWERX to address key policy concerns as well as offer testbeds and platforms to advance capabilities. The first Space Prime effort, Orbital Prime will invigorate the ISAM market using ADR as a use case for the foundational technologies. Learn more at https://spacewerx.us/space-prime/.

