Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market, Analysis 2023: Projected to be valued at USD 5.36 billion and to Grow at a CAGR of 11% in 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market size is projected to be valued at USD 5.36 billion in 2032. and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2022 to 2032.



Automated liquid handling technology has changed wet lab research handling by allowing substantial restructuring of the manufacturing and research facilities of the pharma and biotech companies. There is increasing acceptance of liquid handling robots to restore the conventionally reserved wet lab bench work areas. This factor is expected to drive the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has augmented the industry growth significantly as the demand for ALHsystem has increased with an upsurge in the need to process the specimens quicker in the laboratory for COVID-19 virus research with the examination of virus genetic makeup and study of COVID-19 virus genetic mutations. Thus, the pandemic has positively impacted the market.

In addition, effective miniaturization of the assay platforms reduces workflow expenditure, thereby decreasing the usage of expensive reagents. Miniaturized platforms are developed for highly précised liquid handling for different processes such as plate washing, bulk dispensing, and liquid transfer. Small benchtop workstations are marketed by Hamilton Company, PerkinElmer, Beckman Coulter, and LABCYTE INC.

Demand for effective miniaturization is another major factor driving the market. The cost of testing is a main worldwide issue. Countries want to increase the speed of testing but are barred by cost and testing capacity, particularly in the developing regions. Miniaturization of the test protocol has achieved a huge reduction in cost while sustaining reliability and throughput. Automated liquid handling provides scientists with a new layer of opportunity, which cannot be accomplished by manual pipetting alone. Additionally, miniaturization is seen as a keystone in advancing biological research. In the last 20 years, technology has inclined to miniaturization to boost the throughput (microarray and DNA/protein on chip technology) and manufacture accurate assays to characterize molecules and cells in drug discovery and research.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, the automated liquid handling workstations segment holds the largest share.

Multipurpose workstations are projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to their rapid adoption by the pharma and biopharma CROs.

By application, the drug discovery and ADME-Tox research segment dominates the market with a share of over 35.0%.

Cancer and genomic research is expected to witness the fastest growth.

Workflow complexity and the need for the fastest target screening resulted in the increase in the installation of automated workstations by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

North America dominates the market owing to the rapid adoption of advanced platforms.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid progress of the pharma and pharmaceutical companies in the region.





“High economic developments in APAC countries are anticipated to increase investments in the life science, medicine, and pharmaceutical sectors. Progress in these sectors is expected to fuel the demand for automated workstations, especially those based on microfluidics,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

Major players are channeling efforts toward expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market share. Market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations among key players that are looking to increase their presence in the market. Some of the players in the Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market are Agilent Technologies; Aurora Biomed, Inc.; AUTOGEN, INC.; Danaher; BioTek Instruments, Inc.; Analytik Jena AG; Corning Incorporated; Eppendorf AG; Formulatrix, Inc.; Gilson, Inc.; Hamilton Company; Hudson Robotics; LABCYTE INC.; Lonza; PerkinElmer, Inc.; QIAGEN; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Tecan Trading AG; and METTLER TOLEDO.

In February 2022, SPT Labtech, a laboratory automation specialist for life sciences, debuted the apricot DC1, a 4-in-1 automated liquid handling platform, at the SLAS 2022 International Conference and Exhibition in Boston. The launch introduces a compact automatic pipettor to help laboratories streamline daily manual or semi-manual pipetting processes across applications.

In March 2021 - QIAGEN N.V. announced the global launch of the QIAcube Connect MDx, a flexible platform for automated sample processing available to molecular diagnostic laboratories in the U.S. and Canada, the European Union, and other markets worldwide.

Key Segments in Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Industry Research

By Product

Automated Liquid Handling Workstations By Assembly Standalone Workstations Integrated Workstations By Type Multipurpose Workstation Pipetting Workstation Specialized Liquid Handler Workstation Module

Reagents & Consumables Reagents Accessories



By Application

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations





Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market, covering global industry analysis of 2017-2021 and forecasts for 2022 to 2032. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, application outlook, and sales channel, across all major regions.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

