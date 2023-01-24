JDE Peet’s provides an update on its strategic roadmap and shares preliminary results for FY 22 at its strategic update meeting

PRESS RELEASE



Amsterdam, 24 January 2023





Key Highlights

JDE Peet’s has made significant progress on its growth and purpose - led strategy t hat was introduced in March 202 1 , and which supported a strong set of quality results s ince the company entered the public market

The company has successfully accelerated growth in the US and in emerging markets, while strengthening capabilities and competitiveness in Digital C ommerce and Single-Serve appliance s

JDE Peet’s’ ESG performance and ambitions substantially increased in 2022 . The company has defined the roadmap of initiatives that will enable a new commitment to net - zero, and built a n integrated new carbon accounting platform to track and accelerate the delivery of its ESG objectives

The company announce d the launch of a new , full y compostable coffee capsule in 2023 , which allows for a n uncompromising high-quality in-cup experience

JDE Peet’s confirmed FY 22 results to be in line with its outlook, provided its outlook for FY 23 and reiterated its medium- to long-term targets

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, is hosting its Strategic Update Meeting for institutional investors and analysts in Amsterdam today. During this event, the company provided, among other things, an update on its achievements and progress versus its strategic roadmap, a selection of preliminary financial results for FY 22 as well as its outlook for 2023.

“I am very pleased with the progress we have made since we introduced our updated strategy two years ago,” said Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet’s. “In spite of the challenging macro-economic environment, we are delivering on our commitments to build a stronger, more productive, and more inclusive enterprise. We kept high-quality standards for our consumers and customers, meaningfully reinvested in core assets, rebuilt employee pride and engagement, transformed from a laggard to a leader in ESG, while resuming cost competitiveness and achieving our financial commitments. Strengthening our fundamentals, our brands and our innovation capabilities elevates our growth trajectory and our ability to create a sustaining long-term shareholder return and societal value.”

Launch of a new, compostable coffee capsule to accelerate the sustainability agenda

The company will launch a fully compostable capsule in 2023, which will contribute to a circular economy. This new-to-the-world technology allows for a high-quality in-cup experience that was not achievable in existing compostable alternatives to date. This innovation will be introduced in selected markets throughout 2023 under L’OR, the global leading grocery brand in espresso capsules.

ESG performance & ambitions substantially increased in 2022 and a company-wide carbon accounting system has been implemented to track and support a net-zero future

In line with the company’s purpose to unleash the possibilities of coffee and tea to create a better future, JDE Peet’s has made significant progress on its sustainability agenda over the last two years. In addition to the reduction of its scope 1 & 2 green-house-gases by 17% since 2020, one of the key achievements in 2022 was the increase in responsibly sourced coffee from 30% in 2021 to 77%. In 2023, JDE Peet’s will submit its stronger and new SBTi ambition to net-zero.

Preliminary FY 22 financial results1

At the occasion of its Strategic Update Meeting, JDE Peet’s confirms its 2022 outlook and shares the following preliminary, unaudited results related to FY 22:

Sales increased by 16.4%, driven by organic growth of 11.3%

Gross profit increased by 3.3%

SG&A increased by 10.6%, driven by working-media and other growth-related investments

Adj. EBIT decreased by 5.9%, and organically by -9.3%, as SG&A increased

Underlying EPS increased to EUR 1.91

Free cash flow of more than EUR 1.3 bn with a net leverage of 2.65x

The company will publish its FY 22 financial statements as scheduled on 22 February 2023, which may slightly deviate from the preliminary results set out in this release.

Outlook FY 2023

The company shared the following outlook for FY 23:

Organic sales growth at the high end of its medium-term range of 3 – 5%

Low single-digit organic adjusted EBIT growth, with a moderate increase in SG&A

A stable dividend

Medium- to Long-Term Targets reiterated

For the medium- to long-term, JDE Peet's continues to target organic sales growth of 3 to 5% and mid-single digit organic adjusted EBIT growth, a free cash flow conversion of approximately 70% and stable to increasing dividends over time.

Additional information

The presentation slides of the event can be found here and a video replay of the event, including synchronised slides, will be made available on the same webpage the next day.

1This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, which are not recognised measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see page 7 of the H1 22 Earnings Release. Organic sales and organic adjusted EBIT are adjusted for new business ventures.





