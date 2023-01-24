Upcoming Sounding Board Webinar Features Leading Industry Analyst Josh Bersin

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Lori Mazan, President and Chief Coaching Officer of Sounding Board , the first unified Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap, and Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and Nehal Nangia, director of Research for The Josh Bersin Company WHAT: Will present a webinar titled “For the Love of Leadership Development: A New Model for a New World.” WHEN: Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. PT, 9:00 a.m. MT, 10:00 a.m. CT) WHERE: Registration for this event is complimentary and can be accessed here https://bit.ly/3ws40PE DETAILS: Traditional leadership development was designed to work in the homogeneous and predictable environments of yesteryear. It is ineffective in today’s dynamic, dispersed organizations that include remote and hybrid workers, skills-based teams, and borderless recruiting and onboarding requirements. In this webinar, these three thought leaders will share new ways of growing stronger leaders and creating the radical shift that builds capacity and resiliency. Bersin will also discuss why companies need to build a new breed of leaders as companies become flatter in response to economic fluctuations and newer workforce entrants require coaching.



Webinar attendees will receive Bersin’s latest white paper on the leadership coaching topic



More About Sounding Board

Sounding Board empowers forward-thinking companies to bridge leadership gaps at all levels and ensure that both organizations and employees thrive in a global marketplace marked by disruption and continuous change. The company’s Leader Development Platform combines solution design, adaptive software, people-to-people development and proprietary data and insights — all customizable to drive and scale people strategy. Whether an organization has a specific gap like a weak leadership bench, underrepresented women in the upper ranks or broader leadership gaps that impact a company's ability to attract and engage talent, advance DE&I and successfully complete mission-critical initiatives — Sounding Board’s platform is the only offering that can flex with — and ultimately inform — strategic goals.

Sounding Board offers the modern, tech-led way to drive leadership development in a volatile world – dynamic, people-focused, and connected to the business outcomes you care about most. Join our people-first partners, including Intel, EY and ConAgra, as we chart a new way forward, reimagining how companies should invest in talent to bridge the leadership gaps of today and shape the leaders of tomorrow.