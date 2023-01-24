Pokemoto Expands in Texas with Three New Houston Area Franchise Agreements Signed

Additions Mark 60 Total Pokemoto Franchise Agreements Signed

Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced that it has signed its first three new franchise agreements in the Greater Houston, Texas market, bringing its total company wide franchise agreements signed to 60. Last week the company unveiled its entrance into Texas with its grand opening of a Highland Village location near Dallas. Pokemoto, once open, is now in 16 states nationwide.

Houston, Texas is the most populous city in the Southern United States, and sixth in North America. Houston has strengths in culture, medicine and research drawing a large residential population and vast employment opportunities. With a diverse metropolitan area, rich in various cuisine types, the Pokemoto development team will work closely with the franchisees to identify location options that meets all brand requirements.

“Pokemoto is focused on growth initiatives as we continue to announce new openings and franchise agreements and execute our franchising strategy,” stated Michael Roper, CEO. He continued “In the past two weeks we’ve announced growth into New York and Texas, the opening of four new Pokemoto locations and the signing of five franchise agreements. We are rapidly growing our development pipeline and the Pokemoto brand. This development gives us more Pokemoto locations on the map and additional visibility to prospective franchisees. It’s easy to explain the Pokemoto concept and unique menu, but we want people to experience the brand by walking into one of our locations and tasting our food.”

The Pokemoto franchise model generates up to $25,000 per unit from the initial franchise fee upon signed agreement while also providing up to 6% of net sales as an ongoing monthly royalty rate once each location is opened. The typical franchise agreement is 10 years with a 5-year renewal option. Pokemoto allows for discounted fees on multi-unit or special agreements.

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto, a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Kansas and California. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

