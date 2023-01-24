True Tickets Brings State-of-the-Art Ticketing to Dallas Symphony Orchestra with New Partnership

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets is thrilled to announce a partnership with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, one of the premier classical music institutions in the United States. The partnership brings an innovative new ticket delivery service to the Dallas Symphony, streamlining the ticketing process for both the orchestra and its patrons while offering identity, accountability, and security.



One of the standout features of the True Tickets platform is its rules-based ticket sharing functionality. This feature helps limit the number of tickets that land in the secondary marketplace while allowing ticket holders to easily and securely transfer their tickets to friends or family members using customizable rules set by the venue. This means that patrons can purchase tickets for the Dallas Symphony knowing that they have the flexibility to share tickets with fellow attendees or transfer tickets if their plans change.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with True Tickets and implementing their groundbreaking ticket distribution service," said Kim Burgan, VP Sales & Marketing, Dallas Symphony Orchestra. "This new service integrates with the Tessitura Network’s CRM system, which will fold this new technology into our existing platforms and patron engagement initiatives."

Some of the exciting events coming up at the Dallas Symphony include an evening paying tribute to iconic film composer John Williams, world-renowned conductor Marin Alsop joining the DSO for Rimsky-Korsakov’s adventurous Scheherazade, as well as performances of Beethoven’s “Pastoral," Brahms Symphony No. 3, and more. These and many other classical music masterpieces will be brought to life by the talented musicians of the Dallas Symphony.

“True Tickets is proud to support the Dallas Symphony and we look forward to a long and successful partnership,” said Ken Lesnik, True Tickets Head of Business Development. “We encourage patrons to take advantage of truly industry-changing ticketing technology and join us in supporting the Dallas Symphony as it continues to bring world-class classical music to the city of Dallas.”

About the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Fabio Luisi, presents world-class orchestral music at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, one of the world’s top-rated concert halls. As the largest performing arts organization in the Southwest, the DSO is committed to inspiring the broadest possible audience with distinctive classical programs, inventive pops concerts and innovative multi-media presentations. In fulfilling its commitment to the community, the orchestra reaches more than 243,000 adults and children annually through performances, educational programs and community outreach initiatives. During the pandemic, the Dallas Symphony was one of a few major U.S. orchestras to present socially distanced concerts with live audiences throughout the 2020/21 Season. Furthermore, the orchestra has offered more than 200 outdoor chamber concerts in neighborhoods throughout the Metroplex since the summer. The DSO continued online music lessons to more than 300 students as part of its Young Strings and Young Musicians programs.

The Dallas Symphony has used digital and broadcast media to share music beyond its geographic boundaries and has become a leader among American orchestras in digital distribution. In 2021, the DSO presented a three-concert broadcast series with Bloomberg Media, reaching over 5.4 million viewers globally. In October 2021, PBS stations across the country began airing One Symphony, Two Orchestras, a program that documented the historic concert of Mahler’s First Symphony with the DSO and the musicians of The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in May 2021. That program was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in May 2022. The DSO also captures and streams concert performances for distribution online through its Next Stage Digital Concert Series, Presented by PNC Bank. Programs are available on the DSO’s website at watch.dallas symphony.org.

The DSO has a tradition dating back to 1900 and is a cornerstone of the unique, 118-acre Arts District in Downtown Dallas that is home to multiple performing arts venues, museums and parks – the largest district of its kind in the nation. The DSO is supported, in part, by funds from the Office of Arts & Culture, City of Dallas.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that can be tailored to a venue’s specific needs. Whether through its IBM blockchain-enabled service built with secondary market distribution in mind or its single-channel delivery service, True Tickets’ business-to-business solution easily integrates with existing ticketing platforms without replacing existing infrastructure. The True Tickets service empowers venues across arts, entertainment, and more to better govern how mobile tickets are transacted, reclaiming control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons’ experience.