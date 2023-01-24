Top Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market Worth US$ 157.7 Bn and Growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the Forecast Period (2023-2033) - Persistence Market Research Report

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chemotherapy drugs market is estimated to be worth US$ 157.7 Bn in 2022 and further increase at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032).



Chemotherapy drugs are majorly used for cancer and autoimmune disorder treatment. Because of the high prevalence of cancer and immune disorders, the demand for chemotherapy drugs is increasing, thus propelling the overall market.

The use of biotherapeutics in chemotherapy research and development has increased. The world has been able to experience the capabilities of technology in drug invention and development thanks to biopharmaceuticals. Antibody-drug conjugates, which consist of a monoclonal antibody coupled to a cytotoxic molecule, are becoming a more commonly investigated cancer treatment option. Combination techniques such as combining an antibody-targeting agent with strong chemotherapy drugs into an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) have also received attention, with several products recently introduced, particularly for breast cancer.

Furthermore, the chemotherapy drugs industry has grown due to increased use to treat immune-related disorders and bone marrow transplants. A low dosage of chemotherapeutic drugs has shown positive results in controlling the progress of immune-related disorders. Chemotherapy solely can only treat approximately 30% of blood cancer patients, and bone marrow transplants can boost this 30% treatment rate to 60% to 70%.

The use of AI and the search for cancer-related information in human DNA are two advancements that are making it easier to analyze and diagnose cancer for chemotherapy treatments. Manufacturers are enhancing their products through research and development, introducing novel drugs, and obtaining regulatory clearances, which has supported market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Alkylating agents dominated the drug class segment generating a revenue of US$ 47.5 Bn in 2021.

Cancer held the largest market share and reached a value of US$ 110.5 Bn in 2021.

By route of administration, parenteral hold the largest market share globally, currently valued at US$ 85.1 Bn.

By dosage form, injections held a market share of 66.1% in 2021.

Retail pharmacies accounted for the largest share with a market value of around US$ 65.2 Bn in 2021.

North America dominated the global market and is set to progress rapidly at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

“Increasing emphasis on combination therapy with novel drug formulations will fuel market expansion over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Product launches by leading players, obtaining approvals by regulatory authorities to expand their drugs portfolio, and increasing drug options in chemotherapy are the key dynamics in the global chemotherapy drugs market.

For instance:

In October 2022, the FDA authorised tremelimumab (AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals) in combination with durvalumab for adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

Cosela (trilaciclib) was licenced by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat bone marrow suppression caused by chemotherapy.

Segments of Chemotherapy Drugs Industry Research

By Drug Class:

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Anti-tumour Antibiotics

Topoisomerase Inhibitors

Mitotic Inhibitors

Plant Alkaloids

Corticosteroids

Miscellaneous Antineoplastic

By Indication:

Cancer

Bone Marrow Diseases

Immune System Disorders

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Others





By Dosage Form:

Capsules/Tablets

Injections

Others





By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Ambulatory Surgical Centers





