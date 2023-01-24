From 2023 through 2033, Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Revenue to expand at a CAGR of over 7.2%, States Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cardiovascular Ultrasound market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 2.6 Billion.



The market is predicted to grow as preventative medicine becomes more widely used and the prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) rises. Outpatient imaging services were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which impeded global market growth.

Coronary heart disease, heart attack, and stroke are among the most common causes of death in the United States. CVD predisposition has grown as a result of changing lifestyles. According to the CDC, 28.2 million persons in the United States were diagnosed with heart disease in 2017. Ultrasound technology is used to check for anomalies in the heart's function, such as cardiac pumping capacity, valve function, and plaque in the heart.

Ultrasound imaging is a noninvasive medical diagnostic tool that helps doctors diagnose and treat medical issues. The images of the veins and arteries in the body are produced by vascular ultrasonography.

A Doppler ultrasound scan is often part of a vascular ultrasound evaluation. They can also show blood flowing through arteries. The global cardiovascular ultrasound treatment market is being driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of heart diseases and the growing acceptability of cardiovascular ultrasound systems over older invasive cardiac diagnostic procedures.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the cardiovascular ultrasound market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers AG, Hitachi Medical Corp., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Chison Wuxi Xiangsheng Medical Technology Co., Ltd., and Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.

Some of the recent developments of key Cardiovascular Ultrasound providers are as follows:

In October 2020, GE Healthcare got FDA 510k clearance for their extreme edition package of vivid cardiovascular ultrasound devices, which contains new artificial intelligence (AI)-based features that enable doctors to obtain faster, more consistent assessments.

got FDA 510k clearance for their extreme edition package of vivid cardiovascular ultrasound devices, which contains new artificial intelligence (AI)-based features that enable doctors to obtain faster, more consistent assessments. In October 2020, Royal Philips introduced the Ultrasound 3300 in India. OB/GYN, cardiovascular imaging, and general imaging are a few of the applications for the device.

introduced the Ultrasound 3300 in India. OB/GYN, cardiovascular imaging, and general imaging are a few of the applications for the device. In August 2020, Philips announced the release of its new Affiniti CVx and 7.0 for EPIQ CVx cardiovascular ultrasound systems, which include enhancements to boost diagnostic confidence and improve the user experience.





Market Segments Covered in Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Analysis

By Type:

Fetal Echocardiography

Transthoracic Echocardiography

Transesophageal Echocardiography

Others

By Technology:

2D

3D/4D

Doppler





By Display Type:

B/W

Color

By End-use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End-uses

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Future Market Insight Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Cardiovascular Ultrasound

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Billion)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Cardiovascular Ultrasound market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Type (Fetal Echocardiography, Transthoracic Echocardiography, Transesophageal Echocardiography and Others), by Technology (2D, 3D/4D and Doppler), by Display Type (B/W and Color), by End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centres, Other End-Uses) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

