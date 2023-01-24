The Media Trust Warns of Increased Digital Attacks Targeting Children and Elderly

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Media Trust, the preeminent leader in digital trust and safety for websites and mobile apps, released a report detailing the harms experienced by consumers through their everyday use of websites and mobile apps. When accessing common online environments — news, entertainment, shopping, travel — children and the elderly were increasingly affected by malware, a 3.7X and 11X growth, respectively, throughout 2022.

The report CYA 2023: 7 Digital Safety Trends for Uncertain Times highlights malware and ad-quality challenges facing brands, publishers, and platforms as they navigate consumer-loyalty concerns and the economic uncertainties of 2023. From poor security to inappropriate content, the consumer experience is under attack, which threatens monetization channels including commerce and online advertising.

The report confirms:

4,500+ active attacks targeting millions of consumers each month

1.3 billion malicious ads blocked on Fortune 1000 websites and apps

2.2X growth in e-skimming attacks since 2020

3X increase in just three months of an attack leveraging a particular corrupted JavaScript library

16X rise in backdoors being installed on devices — personal, corporate, government

"Threat actors have greatly improved their ability to get their malicious wares in front of the most vulnerable consumers online," explained Chris Olson, CEO of The Media Trust. "Every business with a digital channel — website, app, gaming console — needs to be aware of how these assets are used to target and harm your customers. You cannot simply look the other way and leave children and the elderly to fend for themselves. Your family, friends, and neighbors are all being hunted every time they use the internet."

An informative, 30-minute webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Register for CYA 2023: 7 Digital Safety Trends Webinar

