Balincan’s Tekumo to Expand Use of Water Conservation Technology in MDUs

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA Inc. (“Balincan” or the Company) announces that Tekumo, a wholly owned subsidiary of Balincan USA, is expanding the use of their water conservation, advanced smart metering, leak detection and monitoring technology in the multi-family residential industry.



As inflation remains a headline, the cost of water for property managers continues to rise sharply. Water use affects a property’s operating costs and environmental footprint. Implementing water-conservation solutions in commercial buildings can decrease direct costs by approximately 15-20 percent.

“Advanced metering technology, smart edge devices, combined with 24/7 monitoring and alerts, can significantly reduce building water costs”, states Chris Nichols, Chief Strategy Officer with Tekumo. “The MDU owners, managers and investors we’re working with are all taking a proactive approach to reduce their water bills, and they’ve committed to IoT technology in 2023 to help achieve that result.”

“Alerts and 24/7 monitoring are an important part of our conservation solution. Water damage frequently originates from inside a structure, and irrigation problems are almost universal in MDUs,” states Jarrett Shearin, Risk Mitigation Specialist with Tekumo. “For properties with scattered technologies and no unified playbook, damage can range from an expensive inconvenience to devastation. One potential clients with over 50 properties has seen some degree of water damage across their entire portfolio,” added Mr. Shearin.

Tekumo is founded by a small group of successful entrepreneurs; Strings Kozisek (CEO), Chris Nichols (CSO), Phillip Dignan (President/CFO), and Jacob Beasley (CTO). This team brings a shared vision and shared history. Their previous ventures in the software, managed services, organic material manufacturing, retail and automotive verticals are currently generating over $300M in annual revenue.

The Company offers three main product lines.

TekumoSMART delivers the complete service chain for smart connected devices. It installs, monitors and manages sensors, devices gateways, hubs, and data for multiple verticals including Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU’s), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR’s), Assisted Living, Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Builders, Insurance, and Healthcare – all with 24/7 onsite support.

TekumoIQ provides real-time data from all connected assets in a single pane-of-glass. Process management and risk management is accessible via Tekumo dashboards or directly delivered into any client ecosystem.

TekumoPRO is a service delivery platform that connects enterprises, retailers, and OEM’s with local skilled resources to install and maintain technology systems. It delivers a smarter dynamic workforce, intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and full integration into client service management systems.

Tekumo is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc (OTC: BCNN) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

For more details related to the Company, please see the Company's Current Disclosure filed with OTC Markets on November 14, 2022.

Colorado Springs

Timothy Simpson, Investor Relations

719-900-4535

Safe Harbor:

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the Company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the Company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the Company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.