Space Travel, Medicine and Computers: The Next 30 Years

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michio Kaku, PhD is coming to INVENTURE$ 2023 in Calgary, May 31 – June 2. He will address attendees from the center stage as a keynote speaker on Thursday, June 1, 2023.



What if you could connect your brain directly to the internet? Could there be unlimited energy in our future? How will the transformation of the computing industry be the death of Silicon Valley? Dr. Kaku will address topics like these and many more at INVETURE$ 2023. He will present on what the next 30 years in computing, medicine, space travel will look like; and, how these changes will affect our economy and our way of life.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Michio Kaku attend and speak at INVENTURE$ 2023,” says Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates. “INVENTURE$ is all about pushing boundaries, hearing from those at the leading edges of thought and technology and learning something you never thought possible. Join me in Calgary, Alberta – this June – and hear from Dr. Kaku, and many others. Come and be amazed and inspired.”

Dr. Kaku is the Henry Semat Chair in Theoretical Physics at the City University of New York (CUNY). He is one of the most recognized figures in science. He’s written five New York Times Best-Sellers and he hosts a weekly radio show called Science Fantastic. He is a recognized authority in two areas:

Einstein’s unified field theory,

Predicting trends affecting business, medicine, finance and our way of life.

Dr. Kaku received his PhD in physics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1972 and been a professor at CUNY for almost 30 years. He is also the science correspondent for national CBS This Morning TV. His weekly science radio show is heard in 100 cities across the country. He has 4.5 million followers on Facebook and over one million on Twitter. He has hosted numerous science specials on the Discovery Channel, Science Channel, BBC-TV and has appeared on Good Morning America, the Today Show, CBS Late Show with Stephen Colbert, HBO, CNN, the History Channel, PBS-TV, National Geographic and all the major news media.

INVENTURE$ is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angels, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, INVENTURE$ is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

Tickets are available for $899 at https://inventurescanada.com/