The copper clad laminates market size is estimated to be USD 16.4 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7%

e., rigid and flexible. The copper clad laminates market is driven by increasing demand from several applications such as consumer appliances, computers, communication systems, vehicle electronics, healthcare devices, and defence technology. Owing to rising technologies such as 5G infrastructure, IoT, artificial intelligence, and others are projected to propel the growth of copper clad laminates market in the forecast period.



By Type, the Rigid segment accounted for the largest share of the global copper clad laminates market during the forecast period

Rigid is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.Rigid copper clad laminates are widely used in applications of communication systems, electronics, and automotive to provide properties such as electrical insulation, fire retardant, waterproofing, high strength, and high modulus.



The rising use of rigid copper clad laminates in the electronics, and automotive industries will drive the demand for the segment in the forecast period.

• By Application, Communication systems accounted for the highest market share during the forecast period



Communication systems are the largest application segment of copper clad laminates.The communication system is also one of the fastest-growing applications of copper clad laminates between 2022 and 2027.



The growth in computers, laptops, and drones sector is the major reason for an increase in demand for communication system applications.

• By Resin, Epoxy accounted for the highest market share during the forecast period



Epoxy is the largest application segment of copper clad laminates.The growth in communication systems, IT hardware, and consumer appliances provide several properties such as good flame resistance, high anti-tracking, and good dimensional stability.



The increasing demand from these applications will propel the growth of the epoxy segment in copper clad laminates market.



By Reinforcement Materials, the Glass fiber sector accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period

The Glass Fiber sector is estimated to be the largest market for copper clad laminates market.The glass fiber sector is growing, owing to the rising growth in the electronics industry.



The copper clad laminates are used in various electronic products to provide better performance and cost-effectiveness. These factors will drive the growth of glass fiber segment in copper clad laminates market.



APAC is projected to account for the biggest market share and highest CAGR in the copper clad laminates market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing market for copper clad laminates during the forecast period.Copper clad laminates markets are estimated to register significant growth in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, due to the presence of large market players in the region and also strong demand from sectors such as electronics, automotive, and others.



The growth of the Asia pacific copper clad laminates market is driven by the economic growth of countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea which further boosts the growth of the copper clad laminates market.

The copper clad laminates market includes major manufacturers such as The Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. (China), Shengyi Technology Co. Ltd.(Sytech) (China), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Taiwan Union Technology Corporation (Taiwan) are the key players operating in copper clad laminates market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies selected by these key players to boost their positions in the copper clad laminates market.

