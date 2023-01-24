North America Smart Metering Market Study 2022: 360-Degree Overview of Next-generation PLC, RF and Cellular Technologies for Smart Grid Communications

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Metering in North America - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Metering in North America is the foremost source of information about the ongoing transformation of the metering sector. Whether you are a solution vendor, utility, telecom operator, investor, consultant or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

North America installed base of smart electricity meters in will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8 percent throughout the forecast period, from 130.6 million in 2021 to 173.4 million in 2027. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and local developments in each country.

74 percent of all electricity meters in North America are now smart

This report reveals that the penetration of smart electricity meters in North America reached 74 percent in 2021. Overall, the installed base of smart electricity meters will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.8 percent during 2021-2027 to reach a total of 173.4 million units at the end of the forecast period. Over the next six years, the penetration of smart meters in the US will increase to reach a level of 93 percent while the respective figure for the more advanced Canadian market will be slightly higher at 94 percent.

"First-wave deployments will continue to grow in the coming years and will be driven by the launch of major new projects by late adopters in the Northeastern US and Eastern Canada. Meanwhile, second-wave rollouts for early adopters are now also ramping up and will grow their share of annual shipment volumes from around 12 percent in 2021 to around 75 percent by 2027", said Mattias Carlsson, IoT Analyst. According to the study, yearly shipments of smart electricity meters in North America will grow from 10.7 million units in 2021 to 17.3 million units in 2027.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a notable impact on deployments during 2020 with a year-over-year decrease of around 13 percent in annual shipment volumes. The market has since experienced an increase in shipments and the number of yearly shipments is expected to peak in 2024 at 18.4 million units and thereafter slightly decrease to a level of 17 million units until the end of the forecast period.

Alongside the increase in replacement smart meter projects, the development of smart metering technology in the North American market has in the last couple of years shifted focus to serving new demands beyond smart metering. The utilities are now looking to leverage their existing network canopies for a wider array of smart city applications while also trying to figure out how to cope with the integration of the rapidly increasing number of electric vehicles and distributed energy resources into the grid infrastructure.

"The race has begun between the top vendors to develop and successfully commercialize the most attractive use cases for second-wave smart metering technology. Besides increased computing power and edge analytics capabilities that enable a new set of benefits, utilities are more and more looking to integrate multiple smart city applications into a single solution", concluded Mr. Carlsson.

Questions answered in the Report

How are energy policies driving the adoption of smart metering in the US and Canada?

What is the current deployment status of major utilities across North America?

Which utilities are leading the adoption of smart metering in North America?

Which communications technologies are being used for smart metering in North America?

Which are the leading smart metering solution providers in North America?

What is the outlook for second-generation smart metering rollouts in North America?

Which are the main electricity and gas utilities in the US and Canada?

Highlights from the report

In-depth market profiles of the US and Canada.

360-degree overview of next-generation PLC, RF and cellular technologies for smart grid communications.

Profiles of the key players in the smart metering industry in North America.

New forecasts for smart electricity meters until 2027.

Analysis of the latest market and industry developments in the US and Canada.

Case studies of smart metering projects by the leading energy groups.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Smart grids and intelligent meters

1.1 Introduction to smart grids

1.2 Smart metering

1.2.1 Smart metering applications

1.2.2 Smart metering infrastructure

1.2.3 Benefits of smart metering

1.3 Project strategies

1.3.1 System design and sourcing

1.3.2 Rollout and integration

1.3.3 Implementation and operation

1.3.4 Communication with customers

1.4 Regulatory issues

1.4.1 Models for the introduction of smart meters

1.4.2 Standardisation

1.4.3 Individual rights issues

2 IoT networks and communications technologies

2.1 IoT network technologies

2.1.1 Network architectures

2.1.2 Unlicensed and licensed frequency bands

2.2 PLC technology and standards

2.2.1 International standards organisations

2.2.2 G3-PLC

2.2.3 PRIME

2.2.4 Meters & More

2.3 3 GPP cellular and LPWA technologies

2.3.1 2G/3G/4G/5G cellular technologies and IoT

2.3.2 NB-IoT and LTE-M

2.3.3 The role of cellular networks in smart meter communications

2.3.4 LoRa & LoRaWAN

2.3.5 Sigfox

2.4 IEEE 802.15.4-based RF

2.4.1 IEEE 802.15.4

2.4.2 Wi-SUN

2.4.3 Proprietary IPv6 connectivity stacks based on 802.15.4

3 Smart metering industry players

3.1 Meter vendors

3.1.1 Itron

3.1.2 Landis+Gyr

3.1.3 Aclara (Hubbell)

3.1.4 Honeywell

3.1.5 Sensus (Xylem)

3.1.6 Networked Energy Services

3.2 Communications solution providers

3.2.1 Eaton

3.2.2 Nighthawk

3.2.3 Tantalus Systems

3.2.4 Trilliant

3.3 Software solution providers

3.3.1 Hansen Technologies

3.3.2 Harris Utilities

3.3.3 IPKeys Power Partners

3.3.4 Oracle

3.3.5 OSIsoft

3.3.6 SAP

3.3.7 Siemens

3.4 System integrators and communications service providers

3.4.1 Accenture

3.4.2 Capgemini

3.4.3 Cisco

3.4.4 Greenbird Integration Technology

3.4.5 IBM

3.4.6 Verizon

4 Market overview

4.1 Regional summary

4.2 United States

4.2.1 Electricity and gas utilities

4.2.2 Smart grid funding and policies

4.2.3 Regional overview: Northeast

4.2.4 Regional overview: Midwest

4.2.5 Regional overview: South

4.2.6 Regional overview: West

4.3 Canada

4.3.1 Electricity and gas utilities

4.3.2 Ontario's smart meter rollout

4.3.3 Smart metering initiatives in other provinces

5 Market forecasts and trends

5.1 Overview of the smart energy metering market

5.1.1 Market forecast

5.1.2 Technology trends

5.1.3 Industry analysis

6 Case studies

6.1 Smart metering projects in North America

6.1.1 Ameren

6.1.2 Consolidated Edison

6.1.3 Entergy

6.1.4 BC Hydro

6.1.5 Hydro-Quebec

