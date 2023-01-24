The MOSFET relay market is projected to reach USD 474 million by 2030 from an estimated of USD 237 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.1%

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MOSFET Relay Market by Voltage, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06411777/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, these relays, if properly designed, stand up to the high demands of modern electronics.

The growth of the MOSFET relay market is expected to be driven by an Increase in overall revenue projection of the semiconductor industry despite covid-19 crisis, growing adoption of high-tech electronics and automation in the consumer electronics industry, increasing complexity in circuits in electric vehicles, Robust features of SSR.



Renewables: The fastest growing segment of the MOSFET relay market

By application, the renewables segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the MOSFET relay market from 2022 to 2030.A global tendency towards efficient energy consumption and the expansion of renewables have boosted interest in energy storage solutions.



Renewable energy technology projects are typically large-scale, but they are also suited to rural and remote areas and developing countries, where energy is often crucial in human development.In most countries, photovoltaic solar or onshore wind are the cheapest new-build electricity.



MOSFET relays find extensive application in renewable energy storage systems, and an increase in adoption of renewables energy technologies is expected to drive their fast growth.



Below 200 V voltage range: The largest segment by voltage range in MOSFET relay market

The below 200 V segment, by voltage range, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.The below 200 V voltage segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the MOSFET relay market.



The below 200 V MOSFET relay market is expected to grow at a comparatively faster pace during the forecast period. MOSFET relay of this voltage range is used in various applications like the measuring instrument market, Security and disaster prevention market, and Industrial machinery and equipment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in MOSFET relay market



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.China accounted for the maximum share of the Asia Pacific market in 2021.

China is the key production base of all types of relays in the world, with its output holding more than 50% of the global total.Driven by the expanding demand from downstream markets, The industrial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market for MOSFET relay relays in the country.



The country plans to pump up the spending on infrastructure to boost economic growth.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 35%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific- 40%, Europe- 30%, North America- 20%, Rest of the World- 10%.



Note: Others includes sales managers, engineers, and regional managers.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2021. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million

The leading players in the MOSFET relay market include Schneider Electric (France), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Omron Corporation (Japan), Standex Electronics Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

The report explains, describes, and forecasts the global MOSFET relay market, by application, voltage range, and region.

It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the MOSFET relay market.The report provides a thorough review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the MOSFET relay market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the MOSFET relay market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

