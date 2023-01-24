Insights on the Paper-thin Display Global Market to 2028: Rising Demand for OLED-based Devices Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paper-thin Display Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paper-thin display market is growing at a considerable CAGR of around 21.3% during the forecast period.

The paper-thin display is used in smartphones, tablets, notebooks to sustenance color filters for organic LCD and LED. Digital advertising turns out to be more eye-catching and impressive with the use of the paper-thin display. Additionally, the paper-thin display is used as a protective shield for the OLED display to save it from dust and moisture. These factors drive the growth of the market.

The availability and increasing demand for paper-thin displays in smartphones and tablets, notebooks across the globe due to the paper-thin display consume less energy as compared to other displays, further drive the growth of the market, also rising demand for OLED-based devices, and flexible display in various sectors.

The Innovation in technology that offers high resolution, and flexible display are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. For instance, In January 2020nSamsung Electronics revealed its latest lineup of MicroLED, QLED 8K, and Lifestyle TVs ahead of the CES 2020.

With the overview of new display sizes, 8K AI upscaling proficiencies, advanced display orientation technology, also, Samsung showcased its 2020 contributions that can redefine involvement and transform home integration. Moreover, the high cost of manufacturing and high level of manufacturing technical hitches limits the growth of the market. Additionally, OLED flexible display, due to its material display is complex to moisture and air hampering the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Paper-Thin Display Market

The global paper-thin display market is hardly hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 since December 2019. The COVID-19 disturbed the supply chain of various markets including the paper-thin display market. Due to the shortage of logistics support, and isolation processes.

The supply chain interruptions are creating challenges for the producers in manufacturing and supplying their products. COVID-19 in China disrupts the global supply chain, hence impacted the paper-thin display market negatively. The market will witness "W" shape recovery in near future owing to the restart of key industries in major economies.

Segmental Outlook

The market is segmented based on technology, and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented into liquid crystal display (LCD), electronic paper display, thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), polymer dispersed liquid crystal display, organic light-emitting diode, micro-electro-mechanical system. By application, the market is segmented into home appliances, smart wearable devices, smartphones and tablets, television, and others

Smartphone & Tablet segment is projected to hold a significant share in the Global Paper-Thin Display market

Based on the application, the smartphone and tablet segment drive the market. The adoption of the smartphone is increasing across the globe, and the demand for flexible, high display, high-definition displays is also increasing across the globe. The demand for the paper-thin display in the smartphone provides a high resolution and consumes less energy as compared to other displays.

The key players in the paper-thin market are advancing and patenting their technology and investing in research and development. For Instance, In April 2021, AU Optronics Corp. developed Advanced Reflectionless Technology (ART) the feature in the display includes anti-reflection and anti-glare that creates reading quality, non-reflective surface. The technology protecting the eye of the users who need to look at the screen for a long time, such as gamers, and medical personnel.

Regional Outlooks

The global paper-thin display market is analyzed based on the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. After Asia-pacific North America held a significant share in 2020 in the global paper-thin display market. Some factors that are boosting the market growth in North America are increased demand for portable electronics.

Asia-Pacific will Have Considerable Growth in the Global Paper-Thin Display Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth opportunities for the market. Rising technological innovations, and high acceptance of display technologies, and the increasing number of consumer electronics manufacturers and manufacturing facilities in several of its developing economies.

Investment by the key players in the paper-thin display technology in the region is the major factor that drives the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising demand for portable electronic displays with the increasing disposable incomes of customers in emerging countries of the Asia-Pacific region such as China, India among others boosts the growth of the market in the region.

Market Player Outlook

Key players of the global paper-thin display market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., LG Electronics, Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., FlexEnable, Ltd., and others. These players adopt different marketing strategies such as product launches.

For instance, In April 2021, E Ink Holdings Inc. and DATA MODUL partnered to expand Color ePaper Display Applications for DATA MODULE to become a reseller, aiming at the US and European markets in the industrial, IoT, medical, and merchandising industries. DATA MODUL has offered various of E Ink's product lines, including full-color displays, black and white, and tricolor in a large range of sizes.

The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global Paper Thin Display market Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Paper-Thin Display Market by Technology

5.1.1. Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

5.1.2. Electronic Paper Display

5.1.3. Thin Film Transistor- Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)

5.1.4. Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Display

5.1.5. Organic Light Emitting Diode

5.1.6. Micro-Electro-Mechanical System

5.2. Global Paper-Thin Display Market by Application

5.2.1. Smart Wearable Devices

5.2.2. Smart Transport

5.2.3. Home Appliances

5.2.4. Smartphones and Tablets

5.2.5. Television

5.2.6. Others (Gaming Console )



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. South Korea

6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AU Optronics Corp.

7.2. Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

7.3. E Ink Holdings Inc.

7.4. FlexEnable, Ltd.

7.5. Innolux Corp.

7.6. Japan Display, Inc.

7.7. JOLED Inc.

7.8. JYFLEX Technology Co., Ltd.

7.9. Kateeva, Inc.

7.10. Kent Displays, Inc.

7.11. LG Electronics Inc.

7.12. Nanocomp Oy Ltd.

7.13. Plastic Logic GmbH

7.14. Ritdisplay Corp.

7.15. Royole Corp.

7.16. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.17. SmartKem Ltd.

7.18. Sony Corp.

7.19. Tohoku Pioneer Corp.

7.20. Universal Display Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmwhus-paper-thin?w=12