Voltera Becomes Member of Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN), as it Accelerates Construction of EV Charging Depots for Clients

HERNDON, VA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltera, a company that develops and operates electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities as a turnkey service for clients, today announced it has joined CharIN, a global association of 290 members dedicated to interoperability of the CCS and MCS vehicle charging standards. Voltera will share its best practices and insights based on charging depot construction for customers across North America and thereby support improvements in electric vehicle charging equipment (EVSE) and related software, with a focus on the reliability required in the commercial fleet sector. By working with CharIN, Voltera strengthens its position as an EV infrastructure solution provider solving the challenges experienced by a variety of fleets and businesses preparing to deploy EVs at scale.

“CharIN is a technical association driving the right kind of progress in the charging industry,” said Jyoti Jain, head of product and engineering at Voltera. “We applaud CharIN’s rigorous attention to compatibility testing, which is a key element to hassle-free EV charging experiences, and we believe Voltera will be a valuable contributor to CharIN as we help the industry advance and scale.”

As a turnkey solution provider, Voltera enables businesses to rapidly scale EV fleets, without investing significant time and upfront capital on EV chargers, hardware, and related infrastructure. Voltera accomplishes this by managing site acquisition, power procurement, facility design and construction, charging hardware and software deployment, operations, and maintenance. The company provides EV charging facilities as a service, shouldering the capital investment expense so customers can instead focus capital on their operations. Voltera has billions of dollars of capital backing, which will fund construction and operation of EV charging facilities serving many types of businesses, including the drayage, regional haul, short haul, last mile delivery, ride hailing, and autonomous transportation sectors.

"We install a variety of charging solutions at scale for our clients, and so interoperability and compatibility are absolutely essential, especially as new vehicles and charging solutions enter the market," said Matt Horton, CEO of Voltera. “Our engagement with CharIN strengthens our ties to the EVSE manufacturers and software providers to ensure interoperability, which brings additional value to our customers as we build their charging facilities.”

About Voltera

Voltera sites, builds, owns, and operates strategically located, fit-for-purpose charging facilities to enable EV deployment and operation at scale. With equity backing from EQT and plans to invest several billion, alongside a team with deep experience deploying charging assets, proven critical infrastructure expertise and key strategic partners, Voltera is uniquely positioned to help solve the EV infrastructure challenge and scale zero-emission transportation. For more information, visit volterapower.com.

