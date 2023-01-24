Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size Worth USD 12.22 Billion by 2030 at 51.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Information By Component, Application, Technology, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is expected to reach USD 12.22 Billion by 2030 at of 51.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

The market worth is presumed to be around, which indicates promising growth prospects. Artificial intelligence and robotics use in diagnosing and treating pharmacological disorders is predicted to drive the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare market. Artificial Intelligence or AI in the healthcare sector is seeing significant demand and usage, for analyzing sets of medical data to allow doctors as well as medical providers to deliver efficient diagnoses along with treatment to patients. AI in healthcare lets doctors, and nurses, along with various other healthcare professionals augment their productivity. This facilitates better treatment coupled with improved quality of life.

An article the GE Healthcare suggests that at present, numerous healthcare professionals worldwide are already utilizing AI to enhance data analysis, which enables them to accurately detect illness so that effective predictions for treatment can be made. This saves a lot of time that is usually spent on administrative functioning.

The growth of AI in healthcare has been tremendous over the years, given the rising spending by private as well as government agencies on the healthcare sector as well as the advances in medicines, research, technology and innovation.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 12.22 Billion CAGR 51.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Application, Technology and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase in the investments by private and government sectors in artificial intelligence Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and Various strategies by key players

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the most eminent contenders in the healthcare AI industry are:

DEEP GENOMICS

Next IT Corp

General Vision

Google

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Watson Health

Intel Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Stryker

Microsoft Corporation

CloudMedx Inc

The market is extremely competitive and fragmented, with the players constantly taking up strategic initiatives, like regional expansions, product upgrades, mergers & acquisitions along with portfolio diversification. The market should turn even more competitive with several startups trying to seek opportunities in the sector and established, large-scale firms entering the industry to enhance their portfolio.



Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Ai-based solutions and tools help healthcare organizations streamline extensive workflow while improving overall patient care. These solutions also help bring down costs while augmenting overall efficiency.

Some of the vital growth drivers of the global industry include the mushrooming elderly population, the alarming surge in chronic disorders, and technological developments in the healthcare sector. Surging demand for operational efficiency among healthcare organizations, rising traction of virtual care/ home care, and the emergence of big data also contribute to the market growth.

The increasing focus from volume to value-based healthcare combined with the rise in consumerism in the healthcare industry will present lucrative opportunities to healthcare AI manufacturers. The soaring number of insurance firms will also facilitate market growth in the future. Players' rising efforts to spark the interest of biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies through rigorous marketing strategies should further elevate the market position over the forthcoming years.

Market Restraints

Surging concerns with regard to the security of patient data coupled with the considerable complexity and cost of implementing AI-based processes and tools can impede market growth to a certain extent in the ensuing years.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s impact on the healthcare system was profound, giving way to numerous public health measures, as well as a reduction in medical access to people. The pandemic resulted in the shutdown of operational facilities worldwide.

The worldwide healthcare industry has been facing multiple challenges during the lockdown phase. Given the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, many medical facilities are encountering a lot of issues, which reduces the provision of essential services.

Healthcare AI emerged as the top solution in these uncertain times, helping professionals provide medical services to take care of the rapidly mounting number of new cases. These solutions enable smart healthcare systems to effectively communicate and connect with each other, allowing new ways to track and respond to emergencies. Keeping this in mind, experts believe that the healthcare AI industry will continue to remain afloat and even thrive in the years ahead.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segment Overview

By Components

Components of AI in healthcare are hardware, along with software, and services.

Out of these, the hardware segment could capture a CAGR of 52.4 percent and also procure the lead, owing to the escalating demand for a simple AI system.

By Applications

Applications of AI in the healthcare space are virtual nursing assistance, robot-assisted surgery, clinical trial, preliminary diagnosis, automated image diagnosis as well as dosage error reduction.

By Technology

Technologies covered are machine learning, querying methods, natural language processing, and more.

By End-Use

End-users of healthcare AI are academic & research laboratories, hospitals & diagnostic centres and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

The top end-user in the market will be hospitals and research centres.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Regional Analysis

Currently, the American market is the global leader, thanks to the surge in the medical data volume and the mounting need to retain existing customers. The United States is the forerunner in the region, given the high adoption of cloud services and the presence of reputed cloud-based solution firms such as Oracle, Microsoft, and more.

The healthcare AI market in the Asia Pacific will gain at the fastest rate throughout the given period, considering the rising contention among the players to retain their customers and their focus on engaging in partnerships, mergers, and product innovations. The improving healthcare infrastructure and the incredible growth of the healthcare IT sector will also enhance the market size in the Asia Pacific in the following years.

