Pizza Nova donates $15,000 to SickKids Foundation as part of its holiday ornament campaign

Toronto, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova announces its donation of $15,000 to SickKids Foundation. As part of its two-year partnership with the foundation, Pizza Nova created a limited edition vespa ornament, proceeds of which are going to the SickKids Foundation. A cheque presentation took place at the Pizza Nova support office yesterday.

“We are thrilled that our partnership with SickKids Foundation over the holidays has been such a success – thanks to the support of all of our Franchisees and the generosity of our customers,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “It was an honour to be able to support such an important cause. We are looking forward to continuing this partnership with another holiday fundraising campaign at the end of this year.”

Funds will go to SickKids Foundation towards helping to build a new state-of-the-art hospital and patient support buildings, continue breakthrough research, and build partnerships across the country.

“SickKids is proud to partner with Pizza Nova who has generously donated $15,000 as part of their two-year commitment. Our vision for better children’s health is generously supported through their continued investment,” says Stacey Robinson, Director, Cause Marketing at SickKids Foundation. “By joining SickKids in the fight for children’s health, Pizza Nova is helping provide vital funding for new equipment, education for the next generation of SickKids caregivers, and research into new treatments and cures for illness and disease. All of which are helping us win the fight to make every kid a healthy kid. Thank you, Pizza Nova, for your leadership and support!”

