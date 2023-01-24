The Self-healing networks market size to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2022 to USD 2.4 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.3%

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Self-healing Networks Market by Component, Network Type, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06411776/?utm_source=GNW



Self-healing networks solutions comprises of network automation solutions with self-healing capabilities which are implemented through distributed communication protocols which take advantage of redundant links to improve the connectivity of the network system. Some of the major business applications of self-healing networks are in the important field of infrastructural networks such as gas, power, water, oil distribution systems.



Managed Services to register for the higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment includes professional and managed services.The professional services are offered through specialists or professionals for business support and are offered specifically by network solution vendors and are segmented into consulting, system integration and implementation, and support and maintenance.



Managed services are offered by third parties and are outsourced.Services are considered as the backbone of self-healing networks as they are instrumental in fulfilling the customized requirements of clients.



Networking experts consult their clients about the weak links in their networks and suggest solutions that would suit their business needs. The overall services segment includes a range of activities, such as planning, design, equipment installation, training, commissioning, testing, network optimization, maintenance, post-deployment assistance, root cause analysis, and 24*7 support.



Large enterprises to hold larger market size during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the self-healing networks market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.Organizations with several employees between 0 and 999 are said to be SMEs.



For any large or small organization, access, optimization, and availability are of utmost importance for the management of the network.Large enterprises are the dominant spenders for incorporating networking solutions in their ecosystem.



Large enterprises are organizations that have an employee strength of more than 1,000 employees and annual revenue higher than USD 1 billion. These organizations need the expertise of IT staff to manage specific applications and IT infrastructure due to the large amount of data they generate.



Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on regions, the Edge AI market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.Asia Pacific is witnessing an increase in the number of connected devices, which is fueling the need for automated configuration management.



This, in turn, is increasing the adoption of reliable self-healing network solutions by enterprises in the region. Similarly, the wider adoption of advanced technologies and government initiatives for digitalization across Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to pave the way for the adoption of more advanced self-healing networks solution in these regions



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the frontline workers training market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, North America: 45%, Rest of the World: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering Self-healing networks solution and services. The major players in the Self-healing networks market include Fortra (US), VMWare (US), IBM (US), CommScope (US), SolarWinds (US), ManageEngine (US), BMC Software (US), Elisa Polystar (Sweden), HPE (US), Ivanti (US), Easyvista (France), Huawei (China), ACT (India), Ericsson (Sweden), Anuta Networks (US), Juniper (US), Bluecat (Canada), Park Place Technologies (US), Appnomic (India), Parallel Wireless (US), Itential (US), Volta Networks (US), Kentik (US), Domotz (US), Minim (US), Nyansa (US), and Beegol (Brazil).



Research Coverage

The new research study includes the market drivers for each segment and regions on the self-healing networks market.The market dynamics and industry trends have been updated.



A few sections such as vertical-wise use cases, government regulations, patent analysis, pricing analysis for 2022, supply chain, architecture, and ecosystem have been updated as per the latest trends.The new study also comprises operational drivers for adoption in each segment and region.



The new research study features 27 players and financial information/product portfolio of players in 2021: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the context of the self-healing networks market till 2021–2022 for each listed company in graphical representation.The new research study includes the updated market developments of profiled players, including those from 2020 to 2022.



The new study includes quantitative data for historical years (2018–2021), base year (2021), and forecast years (2022–2027). The new study also includes quantitative data from adjacent markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Self-healing networks market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

