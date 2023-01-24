The global Ethernet connector & transformers market is estimated to be valued at USD 940 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,294 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ethernet Connector and Transformer Market by Connector Type, Connector Application, Transmission Speed, Transformer Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06411774/?utm_source=GNW

In 2015, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) set the 100Base-T1 physical layer standard for high-speed 100 Mbps Ethernet. It creates a significant opportunity for application developers. It also affects the vehicle’s functional design and supports real-time connectivity with the outside world. Connection to the outside world in connected cars gives more flexibility to the user in terms of choosing applications from third-party application providers, OEMs, or partners.

Over the past few decades, CAN, LIN, FlexRay, and Radio Frequency (RF) dominate the in-vehicle connectivity industry.Automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are prevalent in using traditional technologies for the in-car network.



These are low-profile protocols and offer end-to-end connectivity for ECUs in the car.Some technologies, such as MOST and FlexRay, were designed to support new application areas, including infotainment systems and ADAS.



However, technologies cannot resolve the issue of high bandwidth and low latency for infotainment applications.Hence, car manufacturers have embraced Ethernet technology to fulfill the growing demand for bandwidth and reliable connectivity.



Despite all these benefits, it is difficult for car manufacturers to migrate to Ethernet from traditional in-vehicle technologies due to the complexities involved in in-car infrastructure. However, the increasing emergence of connected cars and EVs can offer new opportunities for Ethernet connector and transformer market growth.



100Base-T: The largest segment for transmission speed in Ethernet transformer market

100Base-T1 is a viable solution for growing bandwidth demands at 100 Mbps communication speeds over an unshielded twisted-pair (UTP) cable. The new 100Base-T1 can communicate audio, video, connected car, firmware/software, and calibration data within vehicles using the audio video bridging (AVB) collection of Ethernet protocols over a UTP cable. Key companies offering 100Base-T Ethernet transformers include Bourns, Inc., Abracon, HALO Electronics, and Pulse Electronics. In November 2022, Taoglas, a leading provider of advanced components for a smarter world, launched a LAN transformer that supports 10/100Base-T transmission speed and industrial grade temperatures and PoE++ switches with up to 100 watts (W) of power, ideal for IoT and industrial applications. Also, in September 2021, Bourns, Inc. launched a single-port 10/100Base-T LAN transformer with an operating temperature range of -40 to +125°C containing common mode chokes for noise rejection in Ethernet/data communication applications.



Router: Largest application of Ethernet transformer market

Ethernet transformers are key components used in LAN interfaces.The transformer transmits pulse signals at high speed and can carry out other functions, such as insulation and isolation.



Companies offering Ethernet transformers to integrate into routers include Bourns, Inc., Würth Elektronik, Bel Fuse, TDK Corp., and Halo Electronics. In October 2022, Bourns introduced the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Transformer Series. PoE Series transformers are designed to work with many flyback controllers and are optimized for voltage and circuit isolation in various applications, such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phones, wireless local area network (WLAN) APs, security IP cameras, routers, and gateways.



US: The fastest growing country in North American Ethernet connector & transformer market

The US is one of the major countries in North America in terms of contribution to the overall economy of the region.The US invests extensively in research and development to provide the latest devices and solutions to its customers and maintain its competitiveness in the global market.



The large industrial base and high production capacity in the US offer improved quality products through optimum utilization of resources, thereby leading to increased investments in highly advanced technologies. The rise in the adoption of Ethernet in the US is mainly attributed to the high concentration of large-scale industries and high production capacities of industries.



The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 28%, and Others – 37%

• By Region: APAC – 45%, North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, RoW – 5%

Research Coverage:

The report segments the Ethernet connector & transformer market and forecasts its size, by value, based on by connector type, connector application, transmission speed, transformer application, and region.

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Ethernet connector & transformer market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Ethernet connector & transformer market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

