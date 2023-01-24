WyoTech Announces Hall of Fame Program to Recognize Its Most Accomplished Alumni

LARAMIE, Wyo., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WyoTech, a leading U.S. automotive, diesel, and collision trade school, is excited to announce the unveiling of its inaugural Hall of Fame program. This special recognition program will honor the most accomplished graduates of WyoTech, showcasing their achievements and contributions to the automotive industry. Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at a ceremony at the WyoTech Laramie campus on June 2, 2023, and will continue into June 3 in conjunction with the school's annual car show.

The WyoTech Hall of Fame will feature inductees who have significantly impacted their fields, including successful business owners, industry innovators, and standout technicians. These individuals will be chosen for their dedication to their craft and commitment to excellence, representing the best and brightest of WyoTech's alumni.

Candidates can be nominated using the following link: WyoTech.edu/HOF

To be eligible for the WyoTech Hall of Fame, nominees:

Must be a graduate of any WyoTech campus.

Must be established in their career, with at least five years of work post-graduation.

A total of six members will be inducted into the first Hall of Fame class, whose names will be announced in April 2023. This event will serve as a celebration of WyoTech's proud history and the achievements of its graduates and will be an inspiration for current and future students to strive for excellence in their careers.

This will also be an opportunity for these alumni to give back to WyoTech by participating in the following-

Volunteer as a WyoTech Graduation Speaker.

Volunteer as a guest teacher for a lesson or workshop for current students.

Volunteer as a guest teacher for a lesson or workshop for WyoTech's Summer Seminar.

"WyoTech has a rich history of graduates that have impacted not only the automotive industry but the lives of millions of people. We at WyoTech are thrilled to be able to recognize WyoTech graduates from all over the nation this June for their accomplishments and success," said WyoTech President Jim Mathis.

WyoTech is committed to providing the best possible education and training to its students, preparing them for successful careers in the automotive industry. The WyoTech Hall of Fame is a testament to this commitment, honoring the hard work and dedication of the school's most accomplished graduates.

For more information, please visit https://www.wyotech.edu.

About WyoTech

WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a for-profit technical college founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. WyoTech provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience.

Contact Information:

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1: WyoTech









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment