Dental Adhesives Market will value USD 4.17 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the dental adhesives market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the dental adhesives market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/dental-adhesives-market/447/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, formulation, distribution channel, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global dental adhesives market are New World Imports, Ultradent Products, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Prime Dental Manufacturing, Den-Mat Holdings LLC., Ivoclar Vivadent AG among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide dental adhesives market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

In dentistry, dental adhesives are used for joining or bonding restorations, such as crowns or bridges, and preventing displacement. They can also be used to attach orthodontic brackets for orthodontic treatment. A major factor driving the growth of the dental adhesive market is the increase in dental disorders across the globe. As a result of the high use of dental adhesive for dental restorations and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, the market is expected to grow rapidly. As the product is compatible with body tissues, dental surgeons use it wisely, and dental medical tourism is growing in developing economies, further influencing the market. Further, for dental prosthetics, technical excellence in prosthesis production and effective patient management are crucial for ensuring a successful total denture therapy. Even the most skilled practitioners may not be able to meet the patient's demands when it comes to denture stability and retention, so it is common for these individuals to receive a recommendation for a denture adhesive. Rising awareness about dental adhesives and continuous research and development is creating growth opportunities for the market, but the growth of the market is negatively impacted by various factors such as high cost associated with dental care procedures, lack of awareness and unstrained professionals, low product availability etc.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/447

Scope of Dental Adhesives Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Formulation, Distribution Channel, and Regions.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G), Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK), Ultradent Products, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc., Voco GmbH, and GC Corporation. among others

Segmentation Analysis

Restorative adhesives are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is restorative adhesives and denture adhesives. The restorative adhesives segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Since dental adhesives have been used for many years, there is a high demand for this product. These restorative adhesives have the same colour substance and are commonly used in all types of dental restorations. In addition, advancements in material science have led to the development of new adhesives used in dental practices.

The liquid is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The formulation segment includes powders, creams, liquids, and others. The liquid segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is possible to make liquids that are the right consistency and quantity to restore teeth and glue orthodontic brackets, and they are also easy to use. In addition to making a good formulation for maxillary denture stability in dentures that do not fit properly, they also produce the necessary surface tension and negative pressure between the denture and the oral mucosa.

Dental clinics are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment is hospitals, dental clinics, dental academics and research institutes, and others. The dental clinic’s segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Private dental practitioners are becoming more aware of dental health issues and restorative and prosthetic dental operations, which has led to an increase in the use of these adhesives in dental clinics. Furthermore, orthodontic brackets are mostly implanted in dental offices, which require adhesives and etchants.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the dental adhesives market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Increasing dental awareness and the increasing number of cosmetic procedures are resulting in an increase in dental adhesive demand in the United States. It is patients' preferences that have changed from simple hygiene to appearance consciousness that have driven the industry's evolving dynamics. Rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of dental adhesives and increasing cases of oral issues are propelling the growth of the market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's dental adhesives market size was valued at USD 0.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030.

New market expansion prospects will be created by dental academic institutes, dental hospitals & clinics, and the growing use of dental adhesives, boosting the growth of the dental adhesives market in the country.

China

China’s dental adhesives market size was valued at USD 0.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing awareness regarding dental hygiene in China will lead to significant growth in the next few years.

India

India's dental adhesives market size was valued at USD 0.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Currently, India is one of the fastest-growing dentistry markets in the world, and it is predicted to become a major player over the next decade.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing number of oral health problems.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/447/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Diabetes Care Devices Market Size By Type (Insulin Delivery Devices and Blood Glucose Monitoring), By Distribution Channel (Clinics, Hospitals, Retail Sales, Institutional Sales and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/diabetes-care-devices-market/449

Depression Treatment Market Size By Product (TMS Devices and Drugs), By Indication (Major Depressive Disorder, Phobia, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and Others), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Drug Stores), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/depression-treatment-market/448

Dental Adhesives Market Size By Product (Restorative Adhesives and Denture Adhesives), By Formulation (Powders, Creams, Liquid, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academics and Research Institutes, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dental-adhesives-market/447

Blotting Systems Market Size By Product (Blotting Systems, Consumables, Gel Electrophoresis, and Imagers), By Type (Northern, Western, Eastern, and Southern), By Application (Agriculture, Research, Food & Beverages, Diagnostics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/blotting-systems-market/442

Alopecia Market Size By Disease Type (Alopecia Areata, Androgenetic Alopecia, Cicatricial, Traction and Others), By Treatment (Devices and Pharmaceuticals), By End-Users (Homecare, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/alopecia-market/439

Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Size By Device Type (Gas Lasers, Diode Lasers, Dye Lasers, and Solid State), By Application (Pigmented Lesions & Tattoos, Skin Rejuvination, Hair Removal, Vascular Lesions, Leg Veins & Varicose Vein and Others), By End-user (Hospital, Medical Spas, and Private Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/aesthetic-medical-laser-systems-market/436

Surgical Glue Market Size By Product Type (Natural Adhesives & Sealants and Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants), By Application (Neurosurgery, Burn Bleeding, Cardiovascular Surgery, Pulmonary Surgery, Liver and Spleen Laceration, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-glue-market/434

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size By Product (Therapeutics Devices, Sleep Apnea Masks, and Diagnostic Devices), By Diagnostic Devices (Pulse Oximeters, Polysomnography Devices (PSG), and Actigraphy Devices), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/sleep-apnea-devices-market/431

Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Size By Product (Transcatheter Heart Valves, Biological/Tissue Heart Valves, and Mechanical Heart Valves), By End-User (Ambulatory Services and Hospitals), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/prosthetic-heart-valve-market/430

Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Size By Product (Toothpaste, Denture Products, Dental Accessories, Toothbrush and Others), By Sales Channel (Online Sales Channel, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030