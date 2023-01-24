Ambulatory X-ray Devices Market Is Predicted to Reach USD 2.4 Million by 2031: Says Allied Market Research (AMR)

Portland, OR, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ambulatory X-ray devices market was estimated at $ 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1699.16 Million Market Size in 2031 $2413.29 Million CAGR 3.6% No. of Pages in Report 254 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User and Region. Drivers Increase in incidence of chronic disorders Increase in geriatric population Rise in demand for portable X-ray devices Restraints Minor complications associated with X-ray imaging Opportunities Technological advancement in X-ray devices Growth opportunity in emerging markets

Impact of Covid-19 on Ambulatory X-ray Devices Market-

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on growth of the global ambulatory X-ray device market. Increased demand for X-rays imaging to detect conditions associated with lungs and other respiratory conditions during the infection, this led to the rise in adoption of X-ray imaging for diagnosis of corona virus infection.

Increased demand for X-ray imaging for COVID-19 patients in intensive care who were not stable enough to undergo a CT scan, also boosted the market.

The global ambulatory X-ray devices market is analyzed across type, application, end-user, and region. The study utilizes tabular and graphical representation to offer a thorough study of the segments and their sub-segments. The segmentation can assist investors and market participants to build strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified by the study.

By type, the standalone segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifth of the global ambulatory X-ray devices market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. On the other hand, mobile segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

By application, the orthopedic segment contributed to nearly two-fifth of the global ambulatory X-ray devices market share in 2021, and is projected to dominate the market till 2031. Also the same segment, is projected to growth at a fastest CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around two-fifth of the global ambulatory X-ray devices market revenue. Also hospitals segment would grow at a fastest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifth of the global ambulatory X-ray devices market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global ambulatory X-ray devices market report include Amrad Medical Equipments, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, Siemens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, and Source-Ray, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including geographical expansion, acquisition, product approval, product launch, expansion, product upgrade/development, partnership, collaboration, and agreement to highlight their expertise in the market. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

