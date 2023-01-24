Reunion Rehabilitation Slated to Open Four New Hospitals in 2023

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals , a system of state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, will be expanding in Plano, Texas in April of 2023. Reunion has also scheduled 2023 openings in Peoria, Arizona; Arlington, Texas; and Jacksonville, Florida. As leaders in inpatient rehabilitation, they are committed to providing individualized and compassionate care to patients in these communities recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.



“Our team of rehabilitation physicians; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; specialized rehab nurses, and administrators have been planning and preparing for these openings for many months,” said Anis Sabeti, Chief Executive Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, the management company for all Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals. “With access to advanced technologies, such as virtual reality simulation, and best-in-class therapists, we are dedicated to creating personalized and exceptional treatment experiences for every Reunion patient.”

Construction on the three-story, 56,000-square-foot Plano hospital began last fall, and the new facility will feature 48 private patient rooms, expansive therapy gyms, and an outdoor courtyard for patients and their families. With a goal to implement industry-leading programs with the top caregivers in the area, Reunion Rehabilitation hospitals are dedicated to providing patients the specialized treatment options they need to regain their confidence and return to their communities. To learn more about Reunion Rehabilitation, please visit https://reunionrehabhospital.com/

About Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals is a group of hospitals developed by Reunion IRF, a partnership between America Development & Investments and Brandon Holdings to develop and operate inpatient rehabilitation facilities in select markets across the United States. Visit https://reunionrehabhospital.com/locations/ to see all of our locations and find us on LinkedIn or Facebook .

About America Development & Investments

ADI was founded in 2001 with a primary focus on healthcare real estate development. Nationally, the ADI team has developed approximately 2 million square feet of real estate across a range of commercial product types including, medical offices, mixed-use offices and residential, assisted living facilities, athletic clubs, and specialty medical including hospitals. The ADI team has completed more than 80 projects at a value of over $2 Billion. The Company manages all development activities from market analysis to site selection and entitlements, design team coordination, construction management, development, financing, and disposition of properties. For more information, visit https://www.americadevelopment.com

Media Contact:

Nhi Le, nle@brandonholdings.com