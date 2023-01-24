Projector Screen Market Size Worth $13.50 Billion, Globally, by 2027 with 9.6% CAGR – Exclusive Study by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “ Projector Screen Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Fixed Frame, Tripod, Folding Frame, Floor Rising/Pull Up, Electric, Manual, and Others) and End User (Education, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Commercial, Personal, and Others)”, The projector screen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021–2027, it is valued at USD 7.32 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.50 billion by 2027.





Global Projector Screen Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 7.32 Billion in 2020 Market Size Value by USD 13.50 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 9.6% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 153 No. of Tables 59 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Projector Screen Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Barco NV, Draper, Inc, LEGRAND AV INC., EPSON, Arisawa Mfg.Co.Ltd. are the top five key players profiled in the projector screen market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments in projector screen market are mentioned below:

In December 2020: Barco NV announced that Collins Aerospace had chosen Barco FS40-4K MKII projectors for a prestigious, international advanced jet trainer program.

In June 2017: Legrand had signed an agreement to acquire Milestone AV Technologies, which is a leading designer and manufacturer of branded AV products, including projector mounts, flat panel mounting solutions, and projection screens.





Demand for Cinema Projector Screens in Developing Nations to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Global Projector Screen Market Growth during (2021-2027):

The projector screens are getting more demand from developing nations owing to low-cost and growing digitalization. Companies, schools, governments, and other sectors are transforming their operation into a digital platform and adopting new digital technologies such as projectors, smartphones, tablets, and other advanced systems. Increasing digitalization in developing nations creates an opportunity for the market players to introduce their products into the media and entertainment, corporate, and education sectors. The increasing number of movie theaters in developing nations such as China and India create opportunity for new projector screen installations. For instance, in July 2019, IMAX China and South Korean cinema chain, CGV formed a partnership to roll out 40 new theatres across China. The cinemas are built using IMAX’s new laser projector technology for brighter and sharper resolution. Similarly, in December 2018, PVR, an Indian cinema company, announced the installation of 150 screens using Barco cinema projectors in India. Such a growing cinema industry in developing nations is driving the projector screen market growth.

The projector screen market growth in North America is growing rapidly. Projector screens are used in sectors including education. For instance, LCD video projectors are gaining immense traction as standard fixtures in several schools across the US and Canada. Schools are replacing traditional overhead and film projectors. Moreover, LCD projectors offer high-resolution and clear pictures, which is one of the key reasons for their adoption in the education sector. Also, the declining price of these projectors is increasing their adoption among budget-conscious schools and universities. Moreover, the rising trend for interactive learning in schools in these countries has propelled the growth of the projector screen market in the North American region.





Projector Screen Market: Industry Overview

The projector screen market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and geography. Based on type, the projector screen is segmented into the fixed frame, tripod, folding frame, floor rising/pull up, electric, manual, and others. Based on end-user, the projector screen is segmented into education, media and entertainment, healthcare, government and defense, commercial, personal, and others. Based on geography, the projector screen market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

The projector screen market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness impressive growth during 2022–2028. The region is the largest continent in the world and is recognized for its technological innovations. Rapid advancement in technologies, along with policy support as well as economic digitization, are among the major factors that support the transition of economies in APAC from the growing stage to the developed stage. These factors correspondingly support the growth of SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) in the projector screen market in the Asia Pacific.

Europe is well known for well-developed countries that favor adopting and applying new technologies. The demand for projector screens in the education sector of the European region is bolstered by the surge in interactivity. The education sector is noticing the integration of projectors to deliver interactive and engaging learning. Thereby, the demand for projector screens is expected to increase. The European Commission (EC) has taken many initiatives for modernizing the education & training, and also provides funds for research and innovative intended to promote the use of digital technologies for learning. These are the significant factors contributing to Europe's largest market share in the projector screen market.





