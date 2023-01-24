Global Email Marketing Software Market Report 2022: High Demand for Cost-Effective Campaign Production Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Channel (Business To Business and Business To Customers), By Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premise), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Email Marketing Software Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

The Emergence of Integrated Software Based on Artificial Intelligence



Email marketing benefits from artificial intelligence (AI) include automation, personalization, increased conversion rates, and data analysis. As a result, email marketers are increasingly incorporating AI into their campaigns. Additionally, this technology has made it easier for machines to evaluate, comprehend, and process information by streamlining the email marketing process to optimize returns and minimize fault lines. As a result, the use of AI in email marketing is fueling the market for email marketing software.



High Demand for Cost-Effective Campaign Production



Due to the lack of costs connected with printing, advertising, or media space, email marketing is less expensive than traditional forms of marketing. By grouping customers into lists according to their interests, it helps give better information. Email marketers may quickly brand their emails by using these tools. It is used to produce emails that continuously supply their users with educational content. Therefore, it is anticipated that the market will experience profitable expansion due to the rising need for cost-effective campaigns.



Market Restraining Factor

Lower Email Delivery Success Rate and Spam Threats to Prevent Product Acceptance



The proportion of emails sent to recipients" inboxes to the total number of emails sent by the sender is known as the delivery rate. Therefore, customers worry about email delivery speed when using their email marketing platform. Therefore, the factors above may limit the expansion of the email marketing software market over the anticipated year.



Channel Outlook



Based on Channel, the Email Marketing Software Market is divided into Business to Business and Business to Customers segments. The Business-to-Business market sector produced the highest revenue share in 2021. B2B email marketing is the practice of employing email marketing between two clients or businesses. More than 70% of email marketing truncation is seen between B2B channels; hence B2B channels lead the email marketing software industry.



Deployment Model Outlook



Based on Deployment Model, the Email Marketing Software Market is classified into On-premises and Cloud based on Deployment Model. The On-Premises category displayed the market"s substantial revenue share in 2021. On-premises refers to installing email marketing software on a server at the sender"s or colocation facility. This is popular among businesses that want to keep as many of their computer activities hidden behind their firewall as feasible. Companies that need to keep track of their mailings are also fond of it.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the Email Marketing Software Market is classified into Email Lead Generation, Customer Management, Sales Reporting, Template Management, Reporting & Analytics, and Others. Customer Management is tracking a growth rate throughout the projected period. A planned approach to customer management can increase sales and cultivate long-lasting customer connections. Campaign management technologies like CRM and others are often used to develop customer relationships. It is easier to handle customers at scale when major firms employ CRM systems to gather, store, and organize customer data.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Travel & Transportation, Education, Media & Entertainment, and other segments. In 2021, BFSI had a significant revenue portion of the market. The email marketing platforms have demonstrated a strong revenue impact through client retention, conversion, activity, and sales. Several institutions have already implemented email solutions specifically designed for scaling rapidly and intelligently. Compared to other channels, customers trust the preferred method of communication the most.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Email Marketing Software Market

Feb-2021: Benchmark Email took over Contacts+, a contact management app for professionals, teams, and small businesses. Through this acquisition, the company would open the opportunity to broaden contact management tools to small enterprises and combine them with Benchmark's portfolio of products, BenchmarkONE CRM and Benchmark Email.

Oct-2021: CM Group combined with Cheetah Digital, a customer engagement solution provider for the modern marketer. This merger would broaden and improve both companies" potential to provide advanced omnichannel, loyalty, email, and personalization solutions. Additionally, the merged company would own a wide range of technologies referenced in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, which arranges marketer communications with client segments over various channels.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Intuit, Inc.

HubSpot, Inc.

Benchmark Internet Group, LLC (Polaris Software, LLC)

CM Group (Campaign Monitor)

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

ConvertKit LLC

AWeber Systems, Inc.

Jivox Corporation

Martal Group

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Email Marketing Software Market



Chapter 4. Global Email Marketing Software Market by Vertical



Chapter 5. Global Email Marketing Software Market by Channel



Chapter 6. Global Email Marketing Software Market by Deployment Model



Chapter 7. Global Email Marketing Software Market by Application



Chapter 8. Global Email Marketing Software Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

